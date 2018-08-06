Log in
News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

08/06/2018 | 06:16am CEST
Goldman Sachs to Name New Trading Co-Head Amid Reboot

The firm plans to name Jim Esposito to run the securities division alongside current executive Ashok Varadhan. 

 
SEC Whistleblower Payouts Slow Amid Deluge of Reward Seekers

Wall Street's top regulator now takes more than two years to hand rewards to tipsters who report wrongdoing, a process that lasts longer than the average time it takes to investigate and close an enforcement case. 

 
China Bears Score $7.1 Billion Victory in Long-Running 'Pain Trade'

Investors are piling into bets against China's stocks and currency, reviving what has been one of Wall Street's most popular-and painful-trades in recent years. 

 
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Profit Surges

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway said second-quarter net earnings surged, boosted by insurance underwriting and a change to accounting rules. 

 
NYSE's Owner to Launch Bitcoin Firm, Futures Contracts

The New York Stock Exchange's owner, ICE, is launching a new bitcoin company and futures contracts based on the digital currency. 

 
Deutsche Bank's Raj Hindocha, Chief Operating Officer for Research, Departs

Deutsche Bank's global chief operating officer for research, Raj Hindocha, has left the bank with plans to join a competitor, say people familiar with the matter. 

 
RBS Pays First Dividend Since Financial Crisis

U.K. lender Royal Bank of Scotland said it would pay its first dividend in a decade, a milestone for a bank that was brought to its knees by the financial crisis. 

 
In 'Confidential' Letter, Hedge Fund Elliott Skewers 'Secretive' Label

Elliott Management's most recent letter, stamped "confidential," offers views on everything from trade policy and inflation to the overuse of certain words. 

 
Abraaj's Africa Fund Wants to Split From Parent

A group of Abraaj Group deal makers want to spin off the firm's $375 million North Africa fund, a document shows, potentially complicating efforts to sell its entire asset-management business. 

 
SEC Drops Probe of Exxon's Disclosures on Climate Change

The SEC dropped a probe into whether Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change and greenhouse-gas regulations posed to its business.

