News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

U.S. Banks Eased Lending Standards To Businesses

U.S. banks eased their lending standards to businesses in the second quarter while tightening them on real estate loans and credit card applications.

Denmark Launches Criminal Probe of Danske Bank

Denmark's public prosecutor for special economic crime has begun a criminal investigation against Danske Bank for potential money-laundering offenses.

Goldman Banker Takes On World's Largest Gold Miner-and Gets Pushback

John Thornton, former Goldman Sachs president, threw out the mining rulebook when he took over Barrick Gold Corp., cutting costs and selling assets when its rivals were doing the opposite. Debt is down, profits are up but the stock has tanked and reserves are shrinking.

GAM Says Suspended Fund Manager Breached Entertainment Policy

Swiss money manager GAM Holding said that the star fund manager it suspended last week breached the firm's gifts and entertainment policy, may have failed to carry out due diligence on investments, and used his personal email for work purposes.

HSBC's Profit Dented by Higher Expenses

Higher costs weighed on HSBC's first-half profit as it stepped up investment in technology and its expanding China business.

New FDIC Leader Joins Push to Re-Evaluate Banking Rulebook

Jelena McWilliams, chairman of the FDIC, says in her first interview since her swearing-in that she is ready to re-evaluate rules on bank capital, small-dollar loans and investments in low-income areas.

Insurers Worry About Mistakes as They Speed Up Claims

Property insurers are relying on more drones, small aircraft and artificial intelligence to accelerate claims this hurricane season. There are signs this push for speed could pose new headaches for the industry.

SoftBank's Operating Profit Jumps 49%, Boosted by Vision Fund

Rising valuations on investments in startups such Indian e-commerce company Flipkart and U.S. shared-office firm WeWork gave Softbank's quarterly operating profit a lift.

Facebook Asks Banks for Customer Data

Facebook has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as it seeks to boost user engagement.

Big Banks, Flush With Profits, Catch Up to Smaller Rivals

Shares of Wall Street's biggest banks are booming again after a string of strong earnings reports and higher payouts to shareholders re-established their status as some of the stock market's most appealing investments.