Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2018 | 06:16am CEST
U.S. Banks Eased Lending Standards To Businesses

U.S. banks eased their lending standards to businesses in the second quarter while tightening them on real estate loans and credit card applications. 

 
Denmark Launches Criminal Probe of Danske Bank

Denmark's public prosecutor for special economic crime has begun a criminal investigation against Danske Bank for potential money-laundering offenses. 

 
Goldman Banker Takes On World's Largest Gold Miner-and Gets Pushback

John Thornton, former Goldman Sachs president, threw out the mining rulebook when he took over Barrick Gold Corp., cutting costs and selling assets when its rivals were doing the opposite. Debt is down, profits are up but the stock has tanked and reserves are shrinking. 

 
GAM Says Suspended Fund Manager Breached Entertainment Policy

Swiss money manager GAM Holding said that the star fund manager it suspended last week breached the firm's gifts and entertainment policy, may have failed to carry out due diligence on investments, and used his personal email for work purposes. 

 
HSBC's Profit Dented by Higher Expenses

Higher costs weighed on HSBC's first-half profit as it stepped up investment in technology and its expanding China business. 

 
New FDIC Leader Joins Push to Re-Evaluate Banking Rulebook

Jelena McWilliams, chairman of the FDIC, says in her first interview since her swearing-in that she is ready to re-evaluate rules on bank capital, small-dollar loans and investments in low-income areas. 

 
Insurers Worry About Mistakes as They Speed Up Claims

Property insurers are relying on more drones, small aircraft and artificial intelligence to accelerate claims this hurricane season. There are signs this push for speed could pose new headaches for the industry. 

 
SoftBank's Operating Profit Jumps 49%, Boosted by Vision Fund

Rising valuations on investments in startups such Indian e-commerce company Flipkart and U.S. shared-office firm WeWork gave Softbank's quarterly operating profit a lift. 

 
Facebook Asks Banks for Customer Data

Facebook has asked large U.S. banks to share detailed financial information about customers, including card transactions and checking-account balances, as it seeks to boost user engagement. 

 
Big Banks, Flush With Profits, Catch Up to Smaller Rivals

Shares of Wall Street's biggest banks are booming again after a string of strong earnings reports and higher payouts to shareholders re-established their status as some of the stock market's most appealing investments.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:03aRBA Stands Pat, Completes 2 Years on the Sidelines
DJ
06:18aChinese newspaper mocks Trump's claim of winning trade war as 'wishful thinking'
RE
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05:50aPound frail on worries over no-deal Brexit, dollar steady
RE
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
05:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
05:01aJapan wage growth hits 21-year high, signals pickup in household spending
RE
05:01aJapan wage growth hits 21-year high, signals pickup in household spending
RE
04:50aOil rises ahead of renewed U.S. sanctions against Iran
RE
04:46aDEPARTMENT OF TREASURY AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT : Turnbull Government expands ASIC’s armoury
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY : Facebook in talks with banks to expand customer service
2Asian stocks struggle as trade anxiety weighs
3APPLE : Apple, YouTube, and others drop conspiracy theorist Alex Jones
4ICAHN TO SEND LETTER TO OPPOSE CIGNA-EXPRESS SCRIPTS DEAL: WSJ
5HSBC HOLDINGS : HSBC : Rising costs and U.S. settlement crimp HSBC's first-half profit
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.