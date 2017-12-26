Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/26/2017 | 03:16pm CET
Are Central Bankers About to Lose Control?

Investors are elated by a booming global economy and the promise of central banks to tighten monetary policy only gradually. But a question haunts them: Will interest rates develop a mind of their own? 

 
Exempting Small Banks From Volcker Rule Is Popular, but Not With Their Regulator

A Senate proposal to exempt thousands of small U.S. banks from the Volcker rule restrictions on speculative trading is winning broad support-except from the regulator that oversees most of those banks. 

 
Oil Holds Steady as Traders Monitor Pipeline Outage

Oil prices hovered below a two-and-a-half-year high, with Brent underpinned by the continuing pipeline outage in the North Sea. 

 
Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer

Shoppers of all income levels spent more this holiday season, prompting some Yuletide joy among retailers that struggled through a difficult year. 

 
BOJ's Kuroda Says 2% Inflation Still Distant

The Bank of Japan governor reiterated his pledge to continue the central bank's easing program with inflation still distant from its 2% target, playing down recent speculation over rate increases. 

 
Japan, South Korea Stocks Fall, While China Rebounds

Stocks in Japan and Korea fell in Tuesday-afternoon trading, finishing near session lows, while Chinese equities rebounded from morning weakness as some Asian markets remain closed for a holiday and others saw their first action of the week after Christmas. 

 
China's Bid to Dominate Oil Pricing Will Fail

Chinese regulators say they are on the cusp of launching their own oil futures contract, priced in yuan. Chinese future markets are already key in setting iron and coking coal prices-but a yuan denominated oil contract will struggle. 

 
Who Regulates Bitcoin Trading? No U.S. Agency Has Jurisdiction

While regulators don't oversee primary trading in bitcoin, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission has sounded an alarm over leveraged trading on unregulated exchanges, and the Securities and Exchange Commission is cracking down on initial coin offerings. 

 
Credit Unions Want Permanent Say Over Regulator's Budget

A bill that could become law next year would require the U.S. credit-union regulator to submit its budget to public comment, a change that critics say gives the industry a platform for influencing its overseer. 

 
Regulators Propose Rollbacks to Offshore Drilling Safety Measures

Federal regulators are proposing to roll back safety measures put in place after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill, which could affect real-time monitoring of offshore installations and third-party inspector certification.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:34a PRESIDENCY OF REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA : President Zuma extends condolences on passing of veteran musician Robbie Malinga
10:29a Report on Canadian stock futures on December 26 withdrawn
10:23a Ineos says Forties oil flows to rise gradually, partly restarts Kinneil plant
10:21a Apple drags Wall Street lower
10:14aDJBank of Mexico Sells Additional Dollar Hedges to Support Peso
10:14a INEOS FORTIES PIPELINE SYSTEM MEDIA UPDATE 15 : 00 26/12/2017
10:09a DLA DEFENSE LOGISTICS AGENCY : Energy readiness in action
10:04a CITY OF ELMHURST IL : Disposing of Holiday Trees & Refuse
10:00a Oil rises on Libyan pipeline blast, Forties restart weighs
10:00aDJHome Prices Jump in October
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED : STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA : SAIL supplied around 55000 metric tonnes of stee..
2Apple suppliers drop on report of weak iPhone X demand; analysts' views mixed
3D. R. HORTON INC : D. R. HORTON INC : Free Research Report as D.R. Hortons Revenue Jumped 12% and EPS Advance..
4MITSUBISHI CORP : MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : Participates in Real Estate Development Project in Ho Chi Minh City..
5NBCC (INDIA) LTD : NBCC INDIA : provides clarification after CBI claims alleged corruption charge on company's..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2017 Surperformance. All rights reserved.