News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

12/27/2017 | 03:16am CET
Oil Prices Rise to Two-Year Highs

U.S. crude rose to $59.97 a barrel, the highest settlement since June 2015, following a pipeline explosion in Libya. 

 
Home Prices Jump in October

Home prices continued to rise in October as demand increased for homes but tight inventories nationwide limited supply. 

 
U.S. Stocks Edge Lower

U.S. stocks edged lower in their first day of trading since the Christmas holiday. Declining shares of Apple and some of the companies that supply it pulled major indexes down, while financial firms also struggled. 

 
Moody's Amps Up Worries About Office Space Glut

Moody's has joined the growing chorus of voices raising concern about a possible glut of new office space that could hurt some market participants. 

 
Tax Law Could Further Slow Down a Bank Favorite: Jumbo Mortgages

The tax overhaul eliminates some benefits of homeownership, particularly for high-end homes. And the borrowers who buy those homes are exactly whom banks have been targeting. 

 
Retailers Feel Shoppers' Christmas Cheer

Shoppers of all income levels spent more this holiday season, prompting some Yuletide joy among retailers that struggled through a difficult year. 

 
Industrial Land Prices Spike in 2017

Prices for industrial land have shot up this year due to strong demand for warehouses and a diminishing supply of viable sites. 

 
Can Central Banks Keep Control of Interest Rates?

Investors are elated by a booming global economy and the promise of central banks to tighten monetary policy only gradually. But a question haunts them: Will interest rates develop a mind of their own? 

 
Exempting Small Banks From Volcker Rule Is Popular, but Not With Their Regulator

A Senate proposal to exempt thousands of small U.S. banks from the Volcker rule restrictions on speculative trading is winning broad support-except from the regulator that oversees most of those banks. 

 
Bank of Mexico Sells Additional Dollar Hedges to Support Peso

The Bank of Mexico auctioned $500 million in dollar hedging contracts, expanding its existing program from the current $5 billion in response to recent volatility that had sent the peso to a nine-month low against the U.S. dollar.

04:34a STATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Save money, energy with Palaszczuk Government appliance rebate
04:22a Oil prices slip away from 2015 highs, but market remains tight
03:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : Easier access to station
03:54a SHANGHAI MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT : China's first jet prototype moves places
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
03:16aDJNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
03:15aDJChina Industrial Profits +14.9% in November Vs +25.1% in October
03:09a CITY OF PICO RIVERA CA : Curbside Christmas Tree Recycling
02:54a CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China developing first smart oil carrier
02:47a Oil price rise underpins Canadian dollar, greenback steady
