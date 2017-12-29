News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Up Ahead of Year's Final Trading Day

U.S. stocks edged higher Thursday, as major indexes regained some momentum ahead of the final trading day of the year.

Italian Election to Lay Bare the Country's Problems

Italy's president dissolved parliament and called elections for early March, a vote that will highlight the economic and political problems still stalking Europe.

Alabama Certifies Democrat Doug Jones Winner in Senate Race

Alabama officials have certified Doug Jones as the state's new senator after a judge rejected Roy Moore's suit challenging the election results.

Two of Fed's Newest Faces to Join Rate-Setting Panel in 2018

Two of the newest Federal Reserve officials will step into the spotlight in 2018 when they assume voting seats for the first time on the central bank's interest-rate-setting committee, weighing how to keep a buoyant economy on an even keel in the new year.

The Growing Peril of Index Funds: Too Much Tech

Investors who loaded up on U.S. and Asian stock index funds might be surprised to learn just what they own now: technology stocks-a lot of them.

U.S. Jobless Claims Unchanged at 245,000 Last Week

The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits held steady last week near historically low levels, the latest evidence of health in the U.S. economy as 2017 draws to a close.

South Korea's Consumer-Price Index Rises

South Korea's headline consumer-price index rose 1.5%í in December from a year earlier, with inflation picking up at a faster-than-expected pace, official data showed.

Midwest Business Activity Rises in December

A reading for business activity across the Midwest rose in December as output and demand strengthened. The Chicago PMI rose to 67.6 in December from 63.9 in November.

South Korea Considers Shuttering Bitcoin Exchanges

Investor frenzy has worried the country's authorities, who are concerned about growing speculation-and the risk investors could lose money from sharp price declines or from cyber attacks on digital currency exchanges.

Argentina Relaxes Inflation Targets

Argentina's government loosened inflation targets as the administration of President Mauricio Macri struggles to contain price increases and bolster the country's economy.