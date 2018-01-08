News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and China CPI, Eurozone Unemployment

The second week of 2018 will see inflation data from the U.S. and China, the eurozone's unemployment rate for November, and minutes from the European Central Bank's December meeting.

Wall Street Fighters, Do-Gooders-And Sting-Converge in New Jana Fund

Jana Partners LLC's Impact Capital fund, advised by music icon Sting and sustainable-investing experts, aims to drive social responsibility while still producing returns.

Economists Stick With Long View for Slower U.S. Growth Despite Recent Uptick

U.S. economic growth picked up last year and could continue into 2018, but economists who study the long-run outlook aren't budging much from their projections that output growth will remain far slower than its historical average in the years ahead.

Improving Economy Sparks Rebound In Inflation Bets

A measure of the bond market's expectations for inflation crossed a key threshold in the past week, highlighting investors' renewed economic enthusiasm.

Retail's Tax Windfall Provides Ammunition Against Amazon

Corporate tax cuts mean a free cash flow for retailers. How will they use it?

The Mystery of the Risk-Free Greek Bond

If you thought markets were insane when the yield on European junk bonds fell below that of the 10-year Treasury last year, look away now: the two-year Greek yield has recently fallen below the two-year U.S. yield.

Little Guys and Big Traders Square Off in Bitcoin Futures

The pattern emerging after four weeks of trading in the first U.S. bitcoin futures market shows small investors are betting the digital currency's price will rise, while hedge funds and other large traders are betting it will fall.

Large Deals Dominate New York Office Market as Financial Firms Staff Up

Tenants in the financial-services, insurance and real-estate industries dominated the New York leasing scene with 13 relocation or expansion deals over 100,000 square feet in 2017, the most in a decade.

Fed's Mester: Financial Stability Is Important to Fed Policy

Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said Saturday that while financial stability is very important to the central bank, she doesn't want it as an official goal.

NY Fed Official Sees Space for Central Bank to Provide Money-Like Assets

A top Federal Reserve Bank of New York staffer said Saturday the U.S. central bank has a role providing "money-like assets" even outside of times of financial stress.