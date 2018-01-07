Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/07/2018 | 11:16pm EST
Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and China CPI, Eurozone Unemployment

The second week of 2018 will see inflation data from the U.S. and China, the eurozone's unemployment rate for November, and minutes from the European Central Bank's December meeting. 

 
Stocks Extend Gains After Starting 2018 on a High Note

Asian equities extended last week's global stock rally, with most indexes strengthening even as fresh regulatory steps in China weighed on stocks in Hong Kong and China. 

 
China Tightens Rules to Lower Risks in Financial Sector

China's banking regulator introduced new rules to step up scrutiny of commercial lenders' entrusted loans, their risk management and their shareholdings, in its latest effort to lower risks in the financial sector. 

 
Merkel Begins Last-Ditch Effort to Form Coalition Government

Chancellor Angela Merkel began a last-ditch effort to form a government by beginning five days of talks with her former governing partner, the Social Democrats. 

 
Farmers Seek Signs That Trump Has Eased Opposition to Nafta

When President Trump addresses the U.S. agricultural community Monday, farmers will be looking for signs that a recent push to lobby him in support of the North American Free Trade Agreement has been successful. 

 
Wall Street Fighters, Do-Gooders-And Sting-Converge in New Jana Fund

Jana Partners LLC's Impact Capital fund, advised by music icon Sting and sustainable-investing experts, aims to drive social responsibility while still producing returns. 

 
Economists Stick With Long View for Slower U.S. Growth Despite Recent Uptick

U.S. economic growth picked up last year and could continue into 2018, but economists who study the long-run outlook aren't budging much from their projections that output growth will remain far slower than its historical average in the years ahead. 

 
Improving Economy Sparks Rebound In Inflation Bets

A measure of the bond market's expectations for inflation crossed a key threshold in the past week, highlighting investors' renewed economic enthusiasm. 

 
Retail's Tax Windfall Provides Ammunition Against Amazon

Corporate tax cuts mean a free cash flow for retailers. How will they use it? 

 
The Mystery of the Risk-Free Greek Bond

If you thought markets were insane when the yield on European junk bonds fell below that of the 10-year Treasury last year, look away now: the two-year Greek yield has recently fallen below the two-year U.S. yield.

