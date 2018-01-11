News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Some Stock Markets Hurt by Currency Gains

Stronger local currencies weighed on several stock markets in Asia on Thursday, keeping a damper on the start-of-year global stock rally.

China Premier Li Says 2017 GDP Growth Around 6.9% -- Xinhua

China Premier Li Keqiang said China's economy grew by about 6.9% last year, the official Xinhua News Agency reported Thursday. Mr. Li attributed the faster growth in 2017 to the government's supply-side structural reforms.

What's At Stake as Rules-Based Trade Comes Under Fire

Peter Sutherland, founding chief of the WTO, died this week, 100 years after President Woodrow Wilson first laid out the global rules-based trading system, Simon Nixon writes. Almost everybody professes belief in that system these days, but it isn't always clear if they mean it.

Treasurys Stumble Again Amid Foreign-Demand Worries

Investors grappled with the spreading ripples from a selloff in U.S. Treasury debt, reflecting expectations that higher bond yields will affect everything from asset prices to mortgage rates.

More States Ask to Be Excused From Trump's Offshore Drilling Expansion

Several more governors are asking the Trump administration to scale back plans for one of the largest offshore-drilling expansions in history, adding to pressure that has already led officials to exempt Florida.

Judge Again Backs White House in CFPB Leadership Fight

A federal judge sided with the Trump administration for a second time in a fight over the control of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, denying a request for a preliminary injunction filed by an Obama-era official.

Trump Officials Seek to Change Rules on Lending to the Poor

The Trump administration plans to unveil a major revision to decades-old banking rules that mandate lending to poor borrowers, potentially transforming the way banks make billions of dollars in loans, investments and donations to poorer customers.

Canada Files WTO Complaint Over U.S. Use of Tariffs

Canada is challenging the Trump administration's use of tariffs in a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization, just weeks before crucial talks on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement get under way in Montreal.

Fed's Bullard Says Price-Level Targeting Is Worth Considering

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said a debate over what monetary policy strategy would best serve the economy could influence officials to aim for higher inflation.

Massachusetts Seeks Sales-Practice Information From Discount Brokers

The Massachusetts Securities Division confirmed that it sent letters of inquiry to the three largest discount brokers by assets, Fidelity, Charles Schwab Corp. and TD Ameritrade Holding Corp., in response to the sales practices profiled in an article The Wall Street Journal published Wednesday.