News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/15/2018 | 05:16am CET
World Bank Unfairly Influenced Its Own Competitiveness Rankings

The World Bank's chief economist said it repeatedly changed the methodology of one of its flagship economic reports over several years in ways that were unfair and misleading. 

 
Fed's Rosengren: More Than 3 Rate Rises Likely Necessary This Year

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said stronger economic growth and a declining unemployment rate, in part resulting from a short-term boost from new tax cuts, justify at least four interest-rate increases this year. 

 
U.S. Stocks Set New Records

Major U.S. indexes notched a trifecta of records Friday to cap off another meteoric week for stocks. 

 
Consumer Prices, Retail Sales Bolster Economic Outlook

A modest rise in consumer prices in December and solid growth in retail sales bolstered expectations that inflation is firming after a long run of softness and that U.S. economic growth ended 2017 on a robust note. 

 
U.S. Vows to Withdraw From Iran Nuclear Deal Without Major Changes

The Trump administration pledged to pull out of the Iran nuclear accord without substantial changes, setting the clock ticking on tough talks with Washington's European allies. 

 
Supreme Court to Consider Internet Sales Tax Collection

The Supreme Court said it would consider whether states can broadly require online retailers to collect sales taxes even for states where they lack a physical presence-with a potential major impact on online commerce. 

 
Lawmakers Seek to Ease Mortgage-Disclosure Rule for Small Lenders

The House is expected to vote next week on a bill aimed at easing mortgage-disclosure requirements for smaller lenders. The legislation would allow a significant proportion of community banks and credit unions to escape reporting requirements that came into effect this month. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Up 10 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 10 this week to 752, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
Merkel Edges Closer to Fourth Term as German Chancellor

Angela Merkel took a big step toward clinching a fourth term as Germany's chancellor when her conservative party and its center-left rivals agreed on the broad lines of a renewed alliance. 

 
Weidmann to Push for Steady Reduction of ECB Stimulus

German central bank chief Jens Weidmann said he will continue to push for a steady reduction of the European Central Bank's stimulus as the eurozone's inflation rate picks up.

