News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

The Dollar's Decline Has a Flipside for Markets

It isn't a happy new year for dollar bulls, with the currency starting 2018 by falling to a three-year low. The weak dollar has consequences elsewhere for central banks and markets-but isn't necessarily something to be feared.

Trouble Ahead for the Treasury Market

Inflation, less central bank bond buying, an increase in supply-there are plenty of reasons for Treasury yields to go a lot higher this year.

Global Economy Week Ahead: China GDP, Fed's Beige Book, Bank of Canada Rate Decision

This week features the Federal Reserve's beige book report on economic conditions in the U.S., interest-rate decisions from the Bank of Canada and Bank of Korea, and a reading on China's fourth-quarter gross domestic product.

Chinese Yuan at Two-Year High Against Dollar

The Chinese yuan hit its strongest level against the faltering U.S. dollar since October 2015, even as authorities in Beijing loosen controls meant to prop up the yuan.

Uproar as South Korea Plans Cryptocurrency Crackdown

Government attempts to tighten control over cryptocurrency trading are sparking a fierce public backlash in South Korea, with a petition on the official website of the presidential office gathering 200,000 signatures.

BOJ Raises View on Three of Nation's Regional Economies

The Bank of Japan raised its view on three of the nation's nine regional economies Monday, the latest indication of Japan's economic recovery that could fuel speculation that the central bank may tighten policy.

Don't Fear a Biotech Correction

Patience from biotechnology investors may be needed this year, but it will be rewarded in the long run.

Dollar's Drop Weighs on European Stocks

European stocks started the week with losses as the dollar continued its steep descent against a basket of global currencies.

Oil Prices Pressured by Rising U.S. Rig Count

Oil prices started the week slightly lower, pressured by a rising U.S. rig count, even as the price of crude continues to hover near record three-year highs.

China Lends CNY398 Bln via Medium-Term Lending Facility- PBOC

China's central bank said it lent 398 billion yuan ($61.7 billion) to banks through its medium-term lending facility on Monday. The interest rate of the lending facility in one-year maturities was 3.25%.