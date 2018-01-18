Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/18/2018 | 07:16pm CET
U.S. Stocks Tick Lower After Dow 26000

U.S. stocks edged lower Thursday, as weakening bond prices pulled down yield-sensitive sectors such as real-estate companies and utilities. 

 
What's Bitcoin Worth? A New Plan to Bring Discipline to Crypto Prices

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange is launching a service to bring bitcoin data to hedge funds and other trading firms, in the latest sign that cryptocurrencies are being taken seriously by Wall Street. 

 
Whistling Past the Shutdown

The economy would have no problem weathering a temporary government shutdown. That doesn't mean investors should be complacent about one. 

 
U.S. Jobless Claims Fell to Near 45-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week to the lowest level in nearly 45 years, a sign the labor market is beginning 2018 with strong momentum. 

 
New Home Building Dropped Sharply at End of 2017

The number of housing units that began construction fell sharply at the end of 2017, but still capped a solid year of new single-family home construction that could soon relieve rising home prices. 

 
Venezuela's Oil Production Is Collapsing

Venezuela's oil output is collapsing at an accelerating pace, deepening an economic and humanitarian crisis and increasing the chances the country will default on its debts. 

 
Diesel Demand Boosted Crude, But May Now Hurt It

Robust demand for diesel has helped fuel the oil rally since the end of August-but the fuel's popularity could now hinder crude's further ascent. 

 
House Panel Approves Bill to Undo Money-Fund Changes

A divided House panel on Thursday approved legislation aimed at reversing structural changes to the $2.7 trillion money-market mutual-fund industry, a blow to large asset-management firms such as BlackRock and Fidelity that oppose the measure. 

 
China's Robust Growth to Face Pressure in 2018

China's economic growth accelerated for the first time in seven years last year, reaching 6.9% on rising demand. But the expansion's key drivers, from investment to consumption, appear to be weakening. 

 
Stop Dwelling on Last Crisis-Prepare for Next One, Says ECB's Cœuré

European Central Bank Executive Board Member Benoît Cœuré says eurozone governments should take advantage of strong economic growth to carry out reforms and ready themselves for any future financial crisis.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
07:33p Short-Term Spending Bill Meets More Resistance
07:23p MONTREAL ROUND OF NAFTA TALKS EXTENDED UNTIL JAN. 29 : sources
07:23p Morgan Stanley tops estimates on underwriting, wealth management
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
07:16p NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
07:14p API AMERICAN PETROLEUM INSTITUTE : New API study Millennials are major players in the oil and natural gas workforce
07:11p U.S. Dollar Falls Ahead of Budget Showdown
07:10p Cold weather chills U.S. homebuilding; jobless claims at 45-year low
07:09p NPPA NEBRASKA PORK PRODUCERS ASSOCIATION : Agriculture Matters 5K & 10K
07:09p IMF INTERNATIONAL MONETARY FUND : IMFC Selects South African Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago as New Chairman
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : Emirates signs agreement for up ...
2GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : GENERAL MOTORS : Peugeot CEO outlines ambitious plan to re-enter U.S., go electri..
3APPLE : Apple plans new U.S. campus, to pay $38 billion in foreign cash taxes
4MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC. : MAGNA INTERNATIONAL : News Release - Magna Supports New G-Class with World-Class Co..
5COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT : COMMERCIAL INTERNATIONAL BANK EGYPT SAE : CIB-Egypt is recognized for 2..

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.