News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/19/2018 | 07:16pm CET
Stocks Rise as Investors Focus on Economy

U.S. stocks edged higher Friday, as investors focused on corporate earnings and largely brushed off the threat of a U.S. government shutdown. 

 
Consumer Sentiment Slides for Third-Straight Month

A measure of U.S. consumer sentiment slid in January for the third-straight month, continuing to ease after reaching its highest level in more than a decade. 

 
Three 'Risk-Free' Bonds, Three Very Different Outcomes

Are bonds in a bear market? It depends who you ask, although with 10-year Treasury yields hitting their highest since 2014, the case is building. For bonds issued when yields fell to record lows in 2016, the effect of the rise in yields has been stacking up. 

 
Oil Falls After IEA Points to Rising U.S. Production

Oil prices fell, as a leading energy monitor predicted U.S. crude production would hit a record high this year, surpassing output from Saudi Arabia and rivaling that of Russia. 

 
Canada Factory Sales Surged in November to Record

Canadian manufacturing sales soared in November to a fresh high, easily surpassing elevated expectations, on a rebound in the auto sector and higher energy prices. 

 
U.K. Retail Sales Suffer Sharpest Drop Since Brexit Vote

U.K. retail sales fell steeply on the month in December, new figures showed, with Britons paring back spending after taking advantage of Black Friday discounts the previous month. 

 
Budget Showdown Looms in Senate

A long-running fight over spending and immigration was headed for a showdown Friday, as Senate Democrats prepared to reject a short-term spending bill just hours before the government's funding expires at midnight. 

 
U.S. Oil Output Expected to Surpass Saudi Arabia, Rivaling Russia

Surging U.S. crude oil production this year is expected to surpass output in Saudi Arabia and rival that of Russia, the world's two largest oil producers, the International Energy Agency said. 

 
CFTC to Tighten How It Reviews Bitcoin-Related Product Launches

The top U.S. derivatives regulator said his agency doesn't plan to change the way virtual-currency derivatives come to market, but will put in place stricter protocols to deal with the challenges such products pose for regulators. 

 
Is Lithium the Next Canary in the Markets Mine?

Suppliers of key battery component lithium are selling off after reports that heavyweight Chilean miner SQM will boost output.

