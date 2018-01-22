Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

01/22/2018 | 07:16am CET
Global Economy Week Ahead: U.K. GDP, Eurozone PMI, Bank of Japan Meeting

The week ahead will feature U.K. data on gross domestic product as well as eurozone figures on private-sector economic activity. In the U.S., many data releases may be postponed while the federal government remains shut down. 

 
Global Stocks Muted After U.S. Government Shutdown

Market reaction remained muted Monday in Asia after the partial shutdown of the U.S. federal government, but South Korea's benchmark index slipped on fresh worries about iPhone demand. 

 
Senate Fails to End Government Shutdown, Plans Vote on Three-Week Spending Bill

The Senate was expected to hold a procedural vote at noon EST Monday on a measure that would keep the government funded through Feb. 8, but it wasn't clear if it would have enough support to advance. 

 
Shutdown's Economic Hit Seen to Be Muted

The federal government shutdown could sideline significant numbers of federal employees and leave government contractors out in the cold, but in a $19.5 trillion economy with 147 million workers, a shutdown, even a long one, isn't expected to leave much imprint on the broader economy. 

 
What the Shutdown Says About Politics in 2018

The federal government shutdown shows how the U.S. political process is being driven not by people in the broad center but by those in the more narrow and partisan ideological bases of the two parties, Gerald F. Seib writes. 

 
Foreign Companies Grapple With U.S. Tax Overhaul

Foreign companies are calculating whether the cost increases they will bear under the new U.S. tax law will outweigh the benefits of a lower corporate rate. 

 
Frackers Could Make Real Money in 2018, If They Don't Blow It

Shale producers say drilling plans for 2018 remain modest despite recently surging crude prices-a break with the industry's cycle of aggressive drilling when prices are high, creating an oversupply that pushes prices back down. 

 
Euro, Yen Tell Two Different Tales of Negative Rates

Japan and the eurozone share negative interest rates and stronger economic growth, but their currencies are heading in different directions. 

 
By Adding to the Debt, Tax Cuts Could Complicate Next Downturn

In enacting a tax cut that is projected to raise annual federal-budget deficits to nearly $1 trillion in the coming years, Washington could be trading more growth now for the risk of more pain down the road. 

 
Raises and Bonuses Are About Economics, Not Politics

The bonuses and wage increases companies have been handing out since the tax plan passed won't weigh very heavily on profit margins. The environment that engendered them will.

