News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Stocks Set for Biggest Weekly Fall in Two Years

Stocks in Europe and Asia were on pace for their worst week in two years after a late slump pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 into correction territory.

Senate Approves Two-Year Budget Deal

The Senate approved a breakthrough deal as well as a stopgap spending bill, sending the package to the House too late to prevent a government shutdown that began at midnight.

Shanghai Shares Hammered; Worst Since 2015 Rout

Chinese shares are on course for their largest single-day fall since a brutal summer rout three years ago, in a dramatic reaction to the latest slump on Wall Street.

You Think the U.S. Stock Market Correction Is Bad? Asia Is Worse.

While the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 are down 10% from last month's highs, the declines have been even steeper for stock benchmarks in Japan, China and Hong Kong. All three Asian indexes are down for the year-just like their American counterparts.

Market Turmoil Triggers Huge Exodus From Equity Funds

The sudden return of volatility across global markets has triggered the biggest stampede out of equity funds on record.

Fed's George Says It's Important to Press Forward With Rate Increases

The arrival of a surge of stimulative government spending and taxation policies at a time when the economy was already humming along increases the importance of pressing forward with interest rate increases, Kansas City Fed Chief Esther George said Thursday.

China Inflation Moderates in January

China's consumer inflation slowed in January to a seven-month low on continued weakness in food prices, official data showed Friday.

China To Launch Highly Anticipated Crude Futures Contract

The launch of the yuan-based contract will come five years after Chinese regulators announced such plans. It underscores the country's ambition to create a new benchmark that could rival the two existing global benchmarks-London's Brent crude futures and New York's West Texas Intermediate futures.

Stock Slides Likely Making Bank of Japan More Cautious About Rates

The Bank of Japan is likely more cautious about changing monetary policy after stocks plunged this week, an adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tells WSJ, as he called on the bank to keep supporting the economy aggressively.

China's PBOC Injects Nearly CNY2 Trillion Ahead of Chinese New Year

China's central bank said it has injected nearly $316 billion of funds into the financial system since mid January to meet demand for cash ahead of the Lunar New Year.