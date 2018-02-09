News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Stocks Rebound as Wild Week Ends

U.S. stocks finished sharply higher Friday, thanks in part to a strong final hour, putting a positive end to one of the market's worst weeks in years.

White House Budget to Project 3% Growth

The White House's budget proposal-to be released Monday-assumes the economy can grow at a much stronger pace than independent forecasters expect and with lower inflation and government borrowing costs than officials projected last year, according to a preview of the proposal.

Trump Signs Budget Deal, Stopgap Spending Bill to End Shutdown

President Donald Trump signed a two-year budget deal Friday morning, along with a stopgap spending bill to end a brief government shutdown, hours after the House narrowly passed the measure.

Oil Falls Further Amid Fears of Surging U.S. Output

Oil prices slid below $60 a barrel, posting their biggest weekly slump in more than two years, as sharp swings in other financial markets spilled over and investors faced an onslaught of U.S. production.

EU's Chief Negotiator Throws Doubt on Quick Brexit Deal

"Substantial" differences exist between the U.K. and the European Union on the terms of a post-Brexit transition agreement, the EU's chief negotiator said, throwing further doubt on hopes for a quick deal.

Why Boring Is No Longer Beautiful in Stocks

Popular defensive strategies aren't working so well in a rising interest-rate environment.

Appeals Court Exempts Loan Funds from Dodd-Frank Risk-Retention Rule

Managers of Wall Street funds that lend money to heavily indebted firms won't have to retain an interest in the debt they sell to investors after a federal appeals court invalidated part of a major postcrisis rule.

China Signs First Long-Term Deal for U.S. Natural Gas

China has signed its first long-term contract to import U.S. liquefied natural gas, following a push by the Trump administration to open the rapidly growing market to U.S. suppliers.

As Inflation Fears Roil Markets, Firms Face New Pressure to Raise Prices

U.S. manufacturers and food companies are grappling with rising material costs on top of pressure from higher wages-a potential double whammy that could force them to raise prices or accept lower profit margins.

Flu Fears Halt a Long Decline in Orange Juice Sales

It took one of the worst flu seasons on record to get more Americans guzzling orange juice again. Orange juice sales rose 0.9% in the four weeks ended Jan. 20, marking the first year-over-year increase in nearly five years.