News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Budget Gap Widens 11% in Fiscal Year's First Four Months

U.S. government spending grew faster than tax revenue in January compared with a year earlier, expanding the federal deficit even before the effects of a major tax cut package materialize.

Dow Jumps 400 Points on Rise in Oil Stocks

U.S. stocks roared for a second consecutive session as commodity prices stabilized, a potential sign the clouds over the market are beginning to part after two bruising weeks.

Trump Proposes $4.4 Trillion Budget for Fiscal 2019

The White House on Monday requested a $4.4 trillion fiscal 2019 budget that calls for more spending for the military and border security and cuts to federal health-care programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

Trump Plans 'Reciprocal Tax' on Some U.S. Trading Partners

President Donald Trump said Monday he planned to announce as soon as this week what he called a 'reciprocal tax' on trade, aimed at countries that he said are taking advantage of the U.S.

Trump Administration Proposes Fees for Futures Industry

The White House proposed levying fees on derivatives users to bolster the Commodity Futures Trading Commission's 2019 budget, an idea that may be dead on arrival because of industry opposition.

Market Volatility Strikes Products Linked to Turmoil Index

The recent implosion of two exchange-traded products is renewing questions about the impact of fast-growing passive funds on the markets they are meant to track.

OPEC Revises Crude Supply Forecasts on Higher U.S. Production

Booming U.S. shale production forced the OPEC oil cartel to raise its crude supply forecasts for this year but it said strengthening global demand would continue to help eat up the excess supply.

Guggenheim Money Manager Resigns After Internal Probe

Guggenheim Partners LP said James Michal, a star money manager with the investment firm, resigned following a company investigation into behavior unrelated to his portfolio management duties.

High-Speed Traders Profit From Return of CME Loophole

Five years ago, exchange operator CME vowed to fix a flaw in its systems that allowed high-speed traders to infer the direction of the futures market before others. Now, the defect is back, traders say.

White House Eyes Role of Middlemen in Drug Price Fight

A closer look at the Trump admistration's 2019 budget shows where policymakers are hoping to get deeper cost savings on drug prices.