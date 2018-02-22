News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Fed Officials Marked Up Inflation Outlook in January

Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that a strengthening economic growth outlook bolstered their plans to keep raising short-term interest rates this year, minutes from their January meeting show.

U.S. Stocks End Lower After Fed Minutes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gave up its gains and swung 475 points as concerns about higher interest rates resurfaced following the release of from the Federal Reserve's January meeting.

Amazon Is Taking Over the Stock Market, Too

Three technology titans have powered nearly half of the S&P 500's advance this year, a worrying sign for investors expecting a strengthening economy to lift shares of manufacturers, oil companies and other firms whose fortunes typically improve with growth.

Fed's Kaplan Sees Rates Rising 'Gradually and Patiently'

Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Robert Kaplan said he expects the economy to grow strongly over the next year or two, prompting the Fed to raise interest rates "gradually and patiently."

Fed's Harker Says He Has 'Penciled In' Two Rate Increases in 2018

Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said Wednesday he continues to expect the U.S. central bank will raise rates just twice in 2018, echoing remarks he made last month.

Trump Economic Report Blames Obama Policies for Slow Growth

President Donald Trump's first official economic report to Congress makes a lengthy case that the U.S. economy has been weak in recent years, not because of the severity of the most recent recession, but because of policy mistakes by Mr. Trump's predecessor.

Home Sales Post Their Sharpest Drop in Three Years

Sales of previously owned U.S. homes in January experienced their sharpest annual drop in more than three years as low inventories and rising prices and interest rates took a toll.

America's Emerging Petro Economy Flips the Impact of Oil

The effect of oil prices on the U.S. economy used to be straightforward: Higher was bad. Yet between 2014 and early 2016, as oil collapsed, growth slowed sharply. Since then oil has doubled, yet the economy has accelerated.

BOE Officials Point to Possible Rate Rise

Bank of England officials signaled they remain on track to lift interest rates in the U.K. in the coming months as the global economy continues its robust expansion.

The Rise of Bitcoin Factories: Mining for the Masses

The surge in bitcoin's price is luring individuals and corporations to try their hand at mining cryptocurrencies, giving rise to firms offering services that make mining easier for the masses.