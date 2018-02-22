News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Selloff Ripples Through Global Markets

Global equities slipped after a late drop in U.S. stocks a day earlier, stoked by fresh concerns about higher interest rates.

Oil Prices Ease Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices fell on mixed signals of what to expect in the weekly U.S. stocks data.

Fed Gives Bullish Signals on Economy

Federal Reserve officials agreed last month that a strengthening economic growth outlook bolstered their plans to keep raising short-term interest rates this year, minutes from their January meeting show.

Tax Law Leaves Business Owners With Big Decision: To C or Not to C?

As business owners pore through the new tax law, many are asking themselves a fundamental question: Will changing how their company is structured cut their tax bills?

SEC Calls For Curbs On Employee Trading During Cyberbreaches

The SEC issued new guidelines on cybersecurity disclosures for public companies, including suggestions for adjusting insider trading policies to account for investigations into cyber breaches.

U.K. Economy Lagged Peers by More Than First Thought

The U.K. economy expanded less than previously thought in the final quarter of 2017, leaving the country further out of step with a global expansion that is powering growth among its major peers.

Quarles Says Fed Should Continue Gradual Pace

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles said the U.S. central bank should continue to move short-term interest rates up, but stopped short of saying how many times officials should raise rates this year.

Companies Could Get More Flexibility to Start IPOs

Securities regulators hoping to spur more initial public offerings are weighing a move that would allow all companies to stage private talks with investors before announcing they will sell stock.

Mutual Funds Get Reprieve on SEC Rule Rebuked by Trump Administration

The Securities and Exchange Commission delayed the deadline for mutual funds to comply with rules that require they tell shareholders how much of their portfolio would be hard to unload in a market rout.

How Gargantuan Can Private Equity Get?

The biggest private-equity firms are in a fund-raising frenzy, but it will be increasingly hard to find the returns that have made them such money magnets.