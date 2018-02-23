News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Stocks Hover After Wall Street Gains

Equities were mixed, with many recovering from declines a day earlier even as investors continued to weigh up the impact of higher inflation and interest rates.

Listings-Hungry Hong Kong Moves Ahead With Plan to Loosen Rules

Hong Kong's stock exchange, losing listings to New York and London, is opening a public-comment period on a proposal to permit initial public offerings by companies that restrict shareholders' voting rights.

Japan's Core Inflation Stalls in January

Japan's core consumer prices in January logged the same pace as in the previous month, leaving inflation less than halfway toward the Bank of Japan's 2% goal despite the economy's best stretch of growth since the late 1980s.

Why Investors Are Growing Wary of Airlines

Sentiment has turned when it comes to investing in airlines, as investors fret that rising fuel prices, excessive expansion plans, and creeping costs threaten future earnings.

SEC to Pull Back on Obama-Era Mutual-Fund Rules

Securities regulators are planning to pare back Obama-era requirements that mutual funds tell shareholders about large holdings of hard-to-sell assets, in what would be a significant concession to the industry.

Spotted: Some Possible Good News In Rising Bond Yields

Little matters more to shareholders now than interpreting the message from the bond markets. While there are indications of possible good news hidden in rising bond yields, things could change and identifying that tipping point is a big challenge for investors.

Playing With $100 Billion, Warren Buffett Is Giant Trader of U.S. Treasury Bills

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway has used its mounting cash pile to become one of the world's largest owners of U.S. Treasury bills after struggling to find big companies to buy in recent years.

A $232 Million Cryptocurrency Fight Comes to a Close

A monthslong battle for control of $232 million raised in an initial coin offering by a cryptocurrency project known as Tezos has come to an abrupt end.

What Bitcoin Rout? Sales of New Digital Tokens Are Still Soaring

Bitcoin and many of its peers have crashed in recent months from all-time highs reached in December. But that hasn't dented the popularity of one crypto-fundraising method: so-called initial coin offerings.

Bank of Mexico Focused on Anchoring Inflation Expectations

Mexican central bankers were troubled by a spike in near-term inflation expectations when they raised interest rates earlier this month, but sounded less inclined to raise rates again barring some new inflation shock, minutes to the meeting showed Thursday.