News : Economy & Forex

News : Economy & Forex
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/23/2018 | 07:16pm EST
Paper Argues Fed Bond Buying Plan Largely Ineffective

The Federal Reserve's signature bond buying stimulus program undertaken during and in the wake of the financial crisis was largely a dud for the economy, argues a new paper authored by a group of prominent economists. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rally to End Week

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 rallied for a second consecutive session Friday, erasing their losses for the week. 

 
Fed's Mester Ready to Review Bank's Operating Strategy

Cleveland Fed Chief Loretta Mester said she is ready to review the central bank's operating strategy this year, even as she said the current way of conducting policy has delivered a good economic outcome. 

 
Fed's Williams Sees Three or Four Interest-Rate Increases in 2018

San Francisco Fed President John Williams said he could see the central bank raising short-term interest rates this year by as much or more than it did last year, amid a brightening economic outlook. 

 
Fed Report Signals No Worries About Recent Market Volatility

The Federal Reserve signaled it is unperturbed by volatility in financial markets earlier this month and remains on track to raise rates gradually this year. 

 
ECB Can Slow Bond-Buying, Official Says

The European Central Bank can slow its bond purchases without risking an "unwarranted" increase in eurozone interest rates because it already holds such a large quantity of bonds, a top ECB official said Friday. 

 
Oil Prices Rise, Building on Gains After Stockpile Drop

A surprise drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and halted production at a Libyan oilfield helped lift oil prices Friday, extending their rally to a second week. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 1 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by one this week to 799, Baker Hughes reported. 

 
SEC Aims to Streamline Disclosure Rules in 2018

Companies can expect the Securities and Exchange Commission's corporation finance division to implement incremental changes aimed at easing securities registration and disclosure requirements in the year ahead. 

 
Mexican Economic Growth Lost Steam in 2017

Mexico's economic growth slowed in 2017 as declines in oil production and construction weighed on industrial activity, while services expanded at a slower rate than the previous year.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.39% 25309.99 Delayed Quote.0.32%
NASDAQ 100 1.99% 6896.6012 Delayed Quote.5.67%
NASDAQ COMP. 1.77% 7337.3905 Delayed Quote.4.56%
S&P 500 1.60% 2747.33 Real-time Quote.1.59%
