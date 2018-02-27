News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Extend Recovery, Lifted by Tech Rally

The Dow industrials added nearly 400 points Monday, marking the index's third straight day of gains, as U.S. stocks continue to recoup their February losses.

Fed's Quarles: Uncertain if Faster Growth Will Lead to Firmer Inflation

The Federal Reserve's Randal Quarles said it "remains to be seen" whether faster economic growth over the next couple of years would lead to firmer inflation.

Commodities Rally as Investors Embrace Risk

A major commodities index posted its 10th straight session of gains on Monday, another sign that investors have shrugged off recent market volatility and are diving back in to risky assets.

Choppy Markets Grant Hedge Funds Their Wish

Many hedge funds blamed their lackluster performance on central bank interference in markets. As such policies wind down, a turbulent start to 2018 has provided the kind of market conditions some of these funds crave.

NLRB Vacates Ruling on Unionizing Because of a Member's Conflict

An ethical misstep by a National Labor Relations Board member has caused the body overseeing union-employer disputes to vacate one of the most significant decisions it made last year.

Supreme Court Hears Case on Public-Sector Union Fees

The power of public-sector unions hung in jeopardy after Supreme Court arguments put front and center the raw politics behind a dispute over payroll deductions that support collective bargaining.

High Court Denies Trump's Appeal to Skirt DACA Ruling

The Supreme Court denied the Trump administration's early appeal of a ruling that blocked it from canceling a program providing protections and work permits for undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children.

Home Sales Declines Not Yet Alarming Economists

Two months of steep declines in sales of new homes across the U.S. haven't persuaded many economists that the housing market is turning lower.

FCC Chief Calls for 5G Auctions to Kickstart Development

The nation's top telecommunications regulator laid out his plan for accelerating the development of 5G wireless service in the U.S. through market-oriented approaches.

Fed's Bullard Sees No Need to Raise Rates 'Substantially' Over Next Two Years

St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said he sees no need to raise the Fed's benchmark interest rate much over the next two years because economic factors holding growth low are unlikely to shift.