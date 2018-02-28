Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

02/28/2018 | 01:16am CET
Fed's Powell Says His Economic Outlook Has Improved

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said the economy's prospects have brightened, indicating the central bank is on track to keep gradually lifting interest rates and perhaps even pick up the pace this year. 

 
U.S. Stocks Sell Off After Powell's Remarks

Major indexes snapped their recent win streaks Tuesday, as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments before Congress did little to assuage investors' inflation fears. 

 
House Passes Bill Limiting Websites' Immunity in Sex-Trafficking Cases

The House passed far-reaching legislation that aims to curb online sex trafficking by holding websites more accountable for their users' activities, a rare political defeat for internet companies. 

 
Dividends Climb, as Does Competition From Bond Yields

Dividend boosts from an array of companies come as firms report some of their best earnings and sales in years, supporting the nearly nine-year bull run in stocks. But rising bond yields threaten to diminish the allure of high-dividend stocks. 

 
Multistate Lawsuit Takes Aim at 'Heart' of Affordable Care Act

Twenty Republican state attorneys general are seeking to overturn the Affordable Care Act in a lawsuit that argues the law is unconstitutional now that Congress has repealed its tax-based penalty on individuals who don't have health insurance. 

 
U.S. Home Prices Continued to Rise at End of 2017

Home prices continued to rise rapidly in the waning days of 2017, but there are early signs that price gains that have well outstripped wages and inflation could begin to ease this year. 

 
Retailers Post Strong Numbers, Mall Shares Keep Falling

On a day when two major department stores posted stronger-than-expected sales numbers, shares of mall REITs still tumbled. 

 
Germany Paves Way for Diesel Ban to Fight Air Pollution, Dealing Blow to Auto Makers

A German court rang the death knell for certain diesel cars, striking a blow to the country's flagship auto industry that could now be forced to spend billions to upgrade or replace millions of cars. 

 
Mulvaney Promises Accounting for Business Costs in Rule-Making

The business cost of complying with rules will receive increased attention at a consumer-finance regulator, the agency's acting director said, faulting the Obama administration for not giving enough consideration to such factors. 

 
Gas Prices Are Heading Back Toward $3 a Gallon

Gas prices are expected to rise in the coming months, according to Oil Price Information Service, alongside the recent climb in oil prices.

