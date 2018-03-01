Log in
News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/01/2018 | 01:16am CET
Year-End Growth Revised Down; First  Quarter Looks Set to Slow Even More

U.S. economic growth was slightly weaker than initially thought during the fourth quarter, and is on track to slow in the beginning of 2018. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall Again

The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 fell for the second straight session Wednesday, snapping their 10-month winning streaks as investors continued to weigh the impact of higher interest rates on the nearly nine-year bull market. 

 
A Plausible Scenario for an Unpleasant Inflation Surprise

Inflation is going to head up this year-on that there isn't much debate. The real debate is over whether it will be a nonevent or something more ominous, writes Greg Ip. 

 
SEC Launches Cryptocurrency Probe

The Securities and Exchange Commission has issued scores of subpoenas and information requests to technology companies and advisers involved in the red-hot market for digital tokens. 

 
Minneapolis Fed's Kashkari Urges Patience in Raising Rates

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said the U.S. central bank doesn't need to rush to raise interest rates in the absence of clearer evidence of stronger inflation. 

 
Judge Declines to Vacate MetLife Cost-Benefit Decision

U.S. District Judge Rosemary Collyer declined to vacate her ruling that directed the Financial Stability Oversight Council to consider costs and benefits when designating financial firms for stricter federal regulation. The judge's move means the ruling is more likely to be cited in future lawsuits over regulation. 

 
If You Didn't Sell Stocks This Month, You've Probably Got FOMO

Individual stock investors jolted by February's market tumult said fear of missing out on the next leg of the bull market still outweighs fear of a big correction. 

 
Spotify Kicks Off Its Unusual IPO

Music-streaming company Spotify cemented plans for its unusual initial public offering while revealing the financial particulars of a fast-growing company that upended the music industry and revolutionized how consumers listen-but spent heavily to do so. 

 
China Stifles Criticism of Plan to Extend Xi's Reign

China has begun a broad effort to silence critics of a proposal that would allow President Xi Jinping to extend his reign indefinitely, as the country's most powerful leader in decades solidifies his authority. 

 
U.S. Pending Home Sales Fell 4.7% in January

The number of U.S. existing homes going under contract fell in January to their lowest level in more than three years.

ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.50% 25029.2 Delayed Quote.0.98%
NASDAQ 100 -0.67% 6854.4174 Delayed Quote.7.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.78% 7273.0088 Delayed Quote.6.29%
S&P 500 -1.11% 2713.81 Real-time Quote.1.13%
