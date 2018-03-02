News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trade Worries Hit Stocks in Europe and Asia

Stocks in Europe and Asia fell, echoing losses on Wall Street, as worries grew over an escalation of trade protectionism.

From Bulldozers to Beer, Tariffs Could Ripple Through U.S. Economy

President Trump's plan to impose steep tariffs on steel and aluminum imports drew sharp criticism from industries that fear it could raise their costs to make everything from airplanes to beer cans, and potentially lead to retaliatory measures by other countries.

Cryptocurrencies Are Failing as Money, Says BOE's Carney

Central banks shouldn't rush to issue cryptocurrencies in an effort to be "down with the kids," Bank of England Gov. Mark Carney said.

How the Market Might React to Italy's Election

Italy goes to the polls on Sunday, voting in the country's first parliamentary election in five years, and global financial markets are sanguine about the vote.

Volatility Is Back but Volatility Funds Are Duller

Volatility is back in the stock market, but the investments that imploded spectacularly in February are gone except for one survivor. That fund is now a much tamer version of its former self.

Market's Message: U.S. Allies and Consumers Will Pay Steel-Tariff Bill

Who really loses from higher U.S. steel tariffs? Hint: it's not China.

EU Balks at Britain's Vision of Frictionless Trade

British Prime Minister Theresa May wants what the European Union has repeatedly said is impossible, Laurence Norman writes: frictionless trade with the bloc and the freedom for Britain to diverge from the EU rule book.

Italian Parties Have Their Final Say Before Parliamentary Elections

Italian political parties made their closing arguments ahead of national elections, pressing their case with the millions of citizens who remain undecided ahead of this weekend's parliamentary vote.

Kuroda Jolts Markets With First Reference to Exit Timing

The Bank of Japan will likely start considering an exit from its aggressive monetary easing beginning as early as next year, Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda said.

Fed's Dudley Says Four Rate Rises in 2018 Would Still Be Gradual

New York Fed leader William Dudley said a slightly more aggressive course of interest-rate rises this year wouldn't upend the central bank's desire to boost the cost of borrowing slowly and steadily.