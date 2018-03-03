News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Trade Lower

The threat of a global trade war spurred turmoil in financial markets around the world as investors scrambled to assess a potential disruption to a rare period of synchronized global growth.

Trump Won't Exclude Allies From Tariffs, White House Says

President Trump plans to apply his steel and aluminum tariffs globally and won't exempt allies such as Canada and Europe, a senior White House official said, an approach likely to intensify protests over the move.

U.S. Allies Bristle at Trump Tariff Plan

President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum put U.S. allies around the globe in a tough spot, rattling stock prices and generating warnings of a possible international trade war.

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Improved in February

A closely watched measure of U.S. consumer confidence rose in February, a sign that many American households are shrugging off renewed volatility in financial markets.

China Tried Hard to Ease Trade Tensions; Trump Had Other Ideas

A month of whirlwind diplomatic efforts by China did little to deter President Donald Trump from escalating his trade offensive, an indication of the rocky road ahead for the world's two largest economies.

New Tariffs Add Heat to Steel, Aluminum Markets

Blanket tariffs on steel and aluminum imported into the U.S. are likely to keep driving up domestic metal prices that have already been on a tear.

Canada's Economy Grows at Slower-Than-Expected Pace

Canada's gross domestic product expanded at a slower pace than expected in the fourth quarter, marking a disappointing end to a strong year and adding to worries that the economy faces stiff headwinds from U.S. trade and tax policy.

ISM-New York Business Index Falls From Recent High

Business conditions across New York City fell in February from an 11-year high in January, according to a report released Friday.

Why Oil Is Caught in the Trump-Tariff Crossfire

Oil investors are anxiously eyeing the potential fallout from President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum.

From Soybeans to Natural Gas, Investors Eye Threat of U.S. Tariff Retaliation

The U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum announced Thursday are reverberating into corners of the commodities market that have nothing to do with metals.