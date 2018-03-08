News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Log in
03/08/2018 | 01:16am CET
GOP Lawmakers Sign Letter Objecting to New Tariffs

More than 100 House Republicans have signed a letter to the White House objecting to President Donald Trump's proposal to slap tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, a day ahead of the expected unveiling of the plan. 

 
Fresh Evidence of Flaring Wage Growth Appeared in Fed's Beige Book

Employers across the U.S. said wage growth picked up since the beginning of the year, according to a Federal Reserve report released Wednesday, signaling the tight labor market may be forcing employers to beef up paychecks to compete for workers. 

 
Dow Industrials Fall as Cohn's Exit Adds to Trade Concerns

The Dow industrials fell after economic adviser Gary Cohn's resignation from the White House led to renewed concerns over a possible trade war and its impact on global growth. 

 
U.S. Trade Deficit Widened Again in January

The trade deficit widened further in early 2018, a deteriorating backdrop to President Donald Trump's ramped-up efforts to close the gap with the help of tariffs. 

 
Metals Flash Warning Sign as Trade Talk Adds to Economic Worries

Cracks are forming in the industrial metals resurgence that sent copper prices 31% higher last year-a sign that investor conviction in the rosy economic outlook that has underpinned gains in risky assets is weakening. 

 
Spring Home Sales Could Be the Weakest in Years

The economy is booming, take-home pay is rising and millennials are getting married and having children. Despite all those homebuying catalysts, this could be one of the weakest spring selling season in recent years. 

 
Trump Alienates Allies Needed for a Trade Fight With China

President Donald Trump could be leading a coalition against China's predatory trade behavior. Instead, he is threatening trade war with the countries that would make up such a coalition. 

 
Iran's Oil Boom Is a No-Show

Many international oil companies are staying on the sidelines as the Trump administration threatens to rip up the 2016 nuclear deal and reimpose oil sanctions. 

 
Banks Want a Bigger Piece of Your Student Loan

The banking industry's main lobbying group is pressing for the federal government to instate caps on how much individual graduate students and parents of undergraduates can borrow from the government to cover tuition. 

 
SEC Warns Investors on Cryptocurrency Exchanges

The Securities and Exchange Commission warned that cryptocurrency exchanges risk operating illegally because they don't disclose how they prioritize investors' orders or pick tokens that trade on their markets.

