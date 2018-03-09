News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Trump Signs Metals Tariffs Sparing Some Allies

President Donald Trump is set to sign proclamations imposing steep tariffs on steel and aluminum but granting the administration flexibility on the levels and the ability to spare critical U.S. allies.

U.S. Stocks Rise as Trump Suggests Flexibility in Tariffs

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, reversing declines from earlier in the session, after the White House said widely debated tariffs on metals imports would spare some key U.S. allies.

Mortgage Rates at a Four-Year High Threaten to Roil Housing

The increase is a new challenge for a housing market that has been central to the recovery but remains sensitive to even modest headwinds.

Pacific Trade Pact Sets Sail Without the U.S. on Board

Japan, Canada, Mexico and eight other Pacific nations signed a new version of the Trans-Pacific Partnership that aims to put pressure on China's economy and leave the door open for the U.S. to eventually rejoin.

Draghi Criticizes Proposed U.S. Tariffs as ECB Signals Tighter Policy

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said tariffs proposed by President Donald Trump raise questions about the strength of the trans-Atlantic alliance, as the bank signaled a shift toward tighter monetary policy.

Oil Slides After U.S. Stock Build, Record Output

Oil prices resumed their slide on Thursday, under pressure from rising U.S. crude inventories and record domestic output and pulled lower by falling gasoline prices.

Bank of Canada Warns Trade Disputes Can Have 'Serious Consequences'

The possibility of U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum and growing protectionist rhetoric could have serious consequences, Bank of Canada deputy governor Timothy Lane said.

After Nine Years, How Long Can This Bull Live?

Living for so long with the bull market, it's easy to buy into the idea that the only things that can halt it are a recession or the Federal Reserve.

U.S. Household Net Worth Pushes Further Into Record Territory

Americans' wealth hit nearly $100 trillion in the final quarter of last year, thanks to rising stock markets and property prices.

Germany Has Doubts About Aggressive EU Response to Trump

A rift has appeared in Europe over how to respond to President Donald Trump's proposed steel tariffs, with Germany alarmed that tough retaliation by European Union officials could escalate and ensnare the country's car industry.