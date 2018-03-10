News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Hiring Surges, With Jobless Rate Steady as More Enter Labor Pool

U.S. payrolls jumped by 313,000 last month, while the unemployment rate held at 4.1% as more Americans entered the labor market.

Jobs Report Buoys Stocks

U.S. stocks jumped Friday, extending major indexes' gains for the week, after an upbeat February jobs report eased investors' concerns that inflation is accelerating too quickly.

More Than Expected Rate Increases May Happen, Fed's Rosengren Says

Boston Fed Chief Eric Rosengren said Friday that the central bank may have to raise rates more than expected this year, in remarks that said recent financial market volatility shows investors coming to terms with this potential path of action.

Mnuchin: U.S. Doesn't Want Trade War but Will Defend Interests

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin defended President Donald Trump's plan to impose tariffs on steel and aluminum imports and played down the threat of strong retaliatory actions from other nations.

Walling Off China Won't Erase U.S. Trade Deficits

History shows that blocking imports only shifts them elsewhere.

Oil Higher on Employment Data, Falling Production

Oil prices gained, lifted by positive economic data, rising stocks and declining U.S. production.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Four in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by four in the latest week to 796, Baker Hughes reported.

U.S. Hedge Funds File Lawsuit Over Marine Fuel Firm's Deal

A group of activist investors has filed a lawsuit against Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc., the world's biggest independent supplier of physical marine fuel, accusing it of trying to conduct "a corrupt corporate acquisition," the latest example of U.S.-style activism in Europe.

Dockworkers to Resume Contract Talks with East, Gulf Coast Ports

Importers and exporters had warned they would divert shipments to the West Coast if stalled negotiations didn't resume soon.

Economic Recovery Lifts Construction Industry

Construction hiring is once again booming on the heels of a broad-based economic recovery. The construction sector added 61,000 jobs in February, the biggest one-month gain in nearly 11 years, the Labor Department said.