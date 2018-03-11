Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/11/2018 | 09:16pm EDT
Global Economy Week Ahead: Global Growth Forecasts, U.S. Retail Sales

This week, new growth forecasts for major economies will be released, housing starts and retail sales figures are due from the U.S., and Norway's central bank will make a policy decision. 

 
Global Markets Begin the Week Higher; Japan Leads

Asia-Pacific stock markets were higher, building on a late-week rebound for the region's equities. 

 
OPEC Divided on the Right Price for Oil

OPEC is breaking down into two camps after more than a year of unity. On one side is Saudi Arabia, which wants oil prices at $70 a barrel or higher, and on the other is Iran, which wants them around $60. 

 
Global Financial Markets May Be in for More Turbulence: BIS Economist

The bout of volatility that gripped financial markets last month may occur again, the chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements said, as investors are weaned off expansionary monetary policies that have been in place for many years. 

 
U.S. Trading Partners Seek Guidance on Tariffs

American and European officials are planning new talks this week as U.S. allies seek ways to avoid steel and aluminum tariffs and China signaled it is poised to retaliate. 

 
How ETF Popularity May Encourage Debt-Taking

The increasing popularity of passive funds may be leading companies to take up more debt, the Bank for International Settlements says. 

 
After 40 Years, the Black-White Labor Force Participation Gap Has All But Closed

The gap between black and white labor force participation rate has narrowed to its smallest margin in more than four decades. The tight labor market is pulling black Americans from the sidelines, while white baby boomers hitting retirement are dragging down participation rates. 

 
Global Politics Emerge as a Dicey Influence on Markets

To a market already wrestling hesitantly with rising inflation, rising bond yields and the end of an era of global central-bank stimulus, add another contestant: A flurry of uncertain geopolitics. 

 
EU, Japan Press for Tariff Waivers as U.S. Weighs Criteria

The EU and Japan urged the U.S. to exclude them from President Donald Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs, in an effort to avoid a trade war with the world's biggest economy. 

 
SEC Drops Case Against New York Financier's Sister

The government's top Wall Street regulator dismissed charges against Tianyi Wei, who had been accused of being a part of a securities-fraud scheme with her brother, Benjamin Wey.

03/12ASIA MARKETS : Nikkei Gets Off To Quick Start, As Asian Markets Build On Last Week's Rebound
DJ
03/12Asia shares rally, yen eases on U.S. inflation relief
RE
03/12Oil prices rise on reduced U.S. drilling activity, booming job market
RE
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/12NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/12South Korea will 'deploy all possible means' to respond to U.S. tariffs - finance minister
RE
03/12Irish VR start-up eyes global roll-out after London listing
RE
03/12Harvey Nichols makes online push with Farfetch tie-up
RE
03/12'No deal' Brexit could cost UK, EU companies 58 billion pounds - report
RE
03/12UK consumer spending suffers weakest start since 2012 - Visa
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
