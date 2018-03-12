Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/12/2018 | 06:16am CET
Global Economy Week Ahead: Global Growth Forecasts, U.S. Retail Sales

This week, new growth forecasts for major economies will be released, housing starts and retail sales figures are due from the U.S., and Norway's central bank will make a policy decision. 

 
Global Markets Begin the Week Higher

Asia-Pacific stock markets were strongly higher Monday, building on a late-week rebound for the region's equities. 

 
OPEC Divided on the Right Price for Oil

OPEC is breaking down into two camps after more than a year of unity. On one side is Saudi Arabia, which wants oil prices at $70 a barrel or higher, and on the other is Iran, which wants them around $60. 

 
Can Investors Plan for a Trade War? 'It's What Keeps Me Up at Night'

A potential trade war and U.S.-North Korea summit have thrown market participants for a bit of a loop as central banks play less of a role in setting the global agenda. 

 
When Will Stocks Tumble Again? Investors Look to Bitcoin for Answers

Investors are latching onto bitcoin as a new indicator for determining whether the stock market is headed for another downturn. 

 
Global Financial Markets May Be in for More Turbulence: BIS Economist

The bout of volatility that gripped financial markets last month may occur again, the chief economist of the Bank for International Settlements said, as investors are weaned off expansionary monetary policies that have been in place for many years. 

 
U.S. Trading Partners Seek Guidance on Tariffs

American and European officials are planning new talks this week as U.S. allies seek ways to avoid steel and aluminum tariffs and China signaled it is poised to retaliate. 

 
GOP Talks of Bill to Thwart Trade Tariffs

Republican lawmakers are openly discussing legislation to limit President Donald Trump's trade powers after the White House detailed plans last week to impose global tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum. 

 
How ETF Popularity May Encourage Debt-Taking

The increasing popularity of passive funds may be leading companies to take up more debt, the Bank for International Settlements says. 

 
After 40 Years, the Black-White Labor Force Participation Gap Has All But Closed

The gap between black and white labor force participation rate has narrowed to its smallest margin in more than four decades. The tight labor market is pulling black Americans from the sidelines, while white baby boomers hitting retirement are dragging down participation rates.

