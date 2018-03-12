News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Investors Pare Back Riskier Bets, Worry Goldilocks Market Is Ending

Investors broadly remain bullish on stocks and other investments, but repeated bouts of market volatility in 2018 and signs of a pickup in inflation have forced them for the first time in several years to reassess their tolerance for risk.

Global Stocks Begin the Week Higher

Global stocks started the week higher, extending an upbeat lead from Wall Street after the February jobs report eased investors' worries about inflation.

China Regulators Encourage Banks to Issue More Bonds

Chinese authorities are encouraging banks to boost their capital bases by issuing more bonds, the latest move by Beijing to rein in financial risks and ensure stability.

OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts.

Miners Fight to Protect Commodity Gains From Rising Costs

The world's biggest miners, which reined in costs during lean times, are flush with profits from a recent commodity-market rebound. But now, with rising expenses for fuel, raw materials and wages, there will be pressure to find fresh cuts to protect margins.

Trump Tariffs May Threaten U.S. Auto Jobs, European Executives Warn

Europe's automotive chiefs are warning that if President Trump imposes prohibitive duties on imports, they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs.

Getting the Drop on Big Tech IPOs

Spotify, Dropbox and Zscaler are planning IPOs, but all must deal with high expectations right out of the gate.

Crown Prince's Decision-Making Power Reaches Deep Into Companies

Saudi Arabia's young crown prince has reached into the daily affairs of some of his country's biggest companies, yanking popular soap operas off the air and disrupting construction on the world's tallest building.

OPEC Divided on the Right Price for Oil

OPEC is breaking down into two camps after more than a year of unity. On one side is Saudi Arabia, which wants oil prices at $70 a barrel or higher, and on the other is Iran, which wants them around $60.