News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Dow Industrials, S&P 500 Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as shares of industrial giants such as Caterpillar and Boeing slumped.

Trump Tariffs May Threaten U.S. Auto Jobs, European Executives Warn

Europe's automotive chiefs are warning that if President Trump imposes prohibitive duties on imports, they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs.

Why Tariffs Mean Your Next Car Might Cost $300 More

Analysts estimate the steel and aluminum levies will add about $300 to the price of new vehicles bought in U.S. showrooms.

Investors Pare Back Riskier Bets, Worry Goldilocks Market Is Ending

Investors broadly remain bullish on stocks and other investments, but repeated bouts of market volatility in 2018 and signs of a pickup in inflation have forced them for the first time in several years to reassess their tolerance for risk.

Digital Money From Central Banks Would Pose Risks, BIS Panel Finds

Digital currencies issued by central banks could provide certain benefits, but officials should tread carefully before upending the current monetary system, according to a committee of central bankers studying the issue.

Another Exchange Jumps on Bitcoin Bandwagon

A startup exchange active in the derivatives market is expanding into bitcoin, the latest sign that market operators remain excited about cryptocurrencies despite bitcoin's recent price slump.

OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts.

Treasury Market Faces a Test at 3%

The benchmark Treasury note is having trouble hitting 3%. It backed off recently, suggesting the market may struggle to get above that psychological threshold in the immediate future unless there's more evidence of economic acceleration.

Time to Fret About the Bet on Debt

It's easy to lend money. The trick to successful finance is getting it back-and lenders, egged on by politicians, are once again forgetting how hard it can be to recover debts in a downturn.

Getting the Drop on Big Tech IPOs

Spotify, Dropbox and Zscaler are planning IPOs, but all must deal with high expectations right out of the gate.