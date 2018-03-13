News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Federal Budget Gap Widens

U.S. tax revenue declined in February and government spending rose, as the share of wages withheld for taxes dipped as a result of the tax cut passed by Congress late last year.

Hedge Funds Bet on Volatility

Hedge funds are betting that the recent turbulence in U.S. stocks will persist-a reversal after wagering for more than two years that the equity market will remain calm.

Digital Money From Central Banks Would Pose Risks, BIS Panel Finds

Digital currencies issued by central banks could provide certain benefits, but officials should tread carefully before upending the current monetary system, according to a committee of central bankers studying the issue.

Time to Fret About the Bet on Debt

It's easy to lend money. The trick to successful finance is getting it back-and lenders, egged on by politicians, are once again forgetting how hard it can be to recover debts in a downturn.

Trump Tariffs May Threaten U.S. Auto Jobs, European Executives Warn

Europe's automotive chiefs are warning that if President Trump imposes prohibitive duties on imports, they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs.

Why Tariffs Mean Your Next Car Might Cost $300 More

Analysts estimate the steel and aluminum levies will add about $300 to the price of new vehicles bought in U.S. showrooms.

Investors Pare Back Riskier Bets, Worry Goldilocks Market Is Ending

Investors broadly remain bullish on stocks and other investments, but repeated bouts of market volatility in 2018 and signs of a pickup in inflation have forced them for the first time in several years to reassess their tolerance for risk.

Another Exchange Jumps on Bitcoin Bandwagon

A startup exchange active in the derivatives market is expanding into bitcoin, the latest sign that market operators remain excited about cryptocurrencies despite bitcoin's recent price slump.

Dow Industrials, S&P 500 Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as shares of industrial giants such as Caterpillar and Boeing slumped.

OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts.