Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 02:16am CET
U.S. Federal Budget Gap Widens

U.S. tax revenue declined in February and government spending rose, as the share of wages withheld for taxes dipped as a result of the tax cut passed by Congress late last year. 

 
Hedge Funds Bet on Volatility

Hedge funds are betting that the recent turbulence in U.S. stocks will persist-a reversal after wagering for more than two years that the equity market will remain calm. 

 
Digital Money From Central Banks Would Pose Risks, BIS Panel Finds

Digital currencies issued by central banks could provide certain benefits, but officials should tread carefully before upending the current monetary system, according to a committee of central bankers studying the issue. 

 
Time to Fret About the Bet on Debt

It's easy to lend money. The trick to successful finance is getting it back-and lenders, egged on by politicians, are once again forgetting how hard it can be to recover debts in a downturn. 

 
Trump Tariffs May Threaten U.S. Auto Jobs, European Executives Warn

Europe's automotive chiefs are warning that if President Trump imposes prohibitive duties on imports, they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs. 

 
Why Tariffs Mean Your Next Car Might Cost $300 More

Analysts estimate the steel and aluminum levies will add about $300 to the price of new vehicles bought in U.S. showrooms. 

 
Investors Pare Back Riskier Bets, Worry Goldilocks Market Is Ending

Investors broadly remain bullish on stocks and other investments, but repeated bouts of market volatility in 2018 and signs of a pickup in inflation have forced them for the first time in several years to reassess their tolerance for risk. 

 
Another Exchange Jumps on Bitcoin Bandwagon

A startup exchange active in the derivatives market is expanding into bitcoin, the latest sign that market operators remain excited about cryptocurrencies despite bitcoin's recent price slump. 

 
Dow Industrials, S&P 500 Fall

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell Monday, snapping a two-session winning streak, as shares of industrial giants such as Caterpillar and Boeing slumped. 

 
OPEC Price Fight Weighs on Oil

Oil prices fell weighed down by concerns about a rapid rise in U.S. crude output as cracks emerged in OPEC's united front on output cuts.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.62% 25178.61 Delayed Quote.2.49%
NASDAQ 100 0.42% 7131.1209 Delayed Quote.11.02%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.36% 7588.3246 Delayed Quote.9.52%
S&P 500 -0.13% 2783.02 Real-time Quote.2.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:37aOil prices fall on relentless rise in U.S. crude output
RE
02:28aPura Cryptocurrency Experts on Why Digital Currency Is Uniquely Suited to Millennials
AC
02:27aJapan's embattled finance minister mulls skipping G20 meeting - media
RE
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:12aYen holds on to gains as scandal clouds Abe's outlook
RE
01:55aAsia stocks rally stalls as Wall Street loses steam, dollar sags
RE
01:47aAustralian Housing Finance Falls More than Expected in January
DJ
01:42aChina to form national markets supervision management bureau - parliament document
RE
01:40aChina to merge regulators, create new ministries - parliament document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BROADCOM LIMITED : BROADCOM : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
2BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY : Geico to Stop Using Education and Occupation in Setting Auto Rates i..
3POLLARD BANKNOTE LTD : POLLARD BANKNOTE : Announces 4th Quarter and Annual Financial Results
4UNITED STATES STEEL CORPORATION : UNITED STATES STEEL : US Steel raises 2018 earnings forecast on tariff bump
5CEMEX SAB DE CV : CEMEX DE CV : Becomes First Company to Operate Cement Plants by Remote Control

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.