News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

0
03/13/2018 | 08:16am CET
China Unveils Overhaul of Government Bureaucracy

China unveiled plans for overhauling its government bureaucracy, combining some financial, markets and business regulators, as part of President Xi Jinping's efforts to strengthen Communist Party control over levers of power. 

 
Hacked Japanese Cryptocurrency Exchange Pays Back Customers

Coincheck spent $435 million to compensate 260,000 customers who had kept a digital currency called NEM at Coincheck. 

 
Global Investors Less Cautious Ahead of U.S. Inflation Reading

Investors in Asia-Pacific stock markets began shaking off their earlier caution ahead of the latest U.S. reading on inflation, which is likely to give some idea about whether the Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of interest-rate increases. 

 
U.S. Federal Budget Gap Widens

U.S. tax revenue declined in February and government spending rose, as the share of wages withheld for taxes dipped as a result of the tax cut passed by Congress late last year. 

 
Hedge Funds Bet on Volatility

Hedge funds are betting that the recent turbulence in U.S. stocks will persist-a reversal after wagering for more than two years that the equity market will remain calm. 

 
Digital Money From Central Banks Would Pose Risks, BIS Panel Finds

Digital currencies issued by central banks could provide certain benefits, but officials should tread carefully before upending the current monetary system, according to a committee of central bankers studying the issue. 

 
U.S. Trading Partners Weigh Tariff Responses

U.S. allies, balancing defiance and conciliation as they seek to avoid President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on steel and aluminum, are walking a line on how much ground to give on other White House trade grievances. 

 
Time to Fret About the Bet on Debt

It's easy to lend money. The trick to successful finance is getting it back-and lenders, egged on by politicians, are once again forgetting how hard it can be to recover debts in a downturn. 

 
Trump Tariffs May Threaten U.S. Auto Jobs, European Executives Warn

Europe's automotive chiefs are warning that if President Trump imposes prohibitive duties on imports, they could be forced to curb investment in their U.S. factories, threatening American jobs. 

 
Why Tariffs Mean Your Next Car Might Cost $300 More

Analysts estimate the steel and aluminum levies will add about $300 to the price of new vehicles bought in U.S. showrooms.

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
