News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Consumer Prices Rose 0.2% in February

The consumer-price index, which measures what Americans pay for everything from shampoo to hotel stays, rose 0.2% in February after rising a seasonally adjusted 0.5% in January.

Global Stocks Inch Up Ahead of Inflation Data

Global stocks showed cautious optimism on Tuesday, as investors paused ahead of the release of fresh U.S. inflation data.

Don't Mistake Market Calm for Being Out of the Woods

Investors should search the past for lessons about where we are in the market cycle. 2005 was an instructive moment.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Growing U.S. Output

Oil prices edged down after a fleeting move higher, as fresh signs of rising U.S. shale production appeared to put a cap on prices.

Trade Conflicts Threaten Global Growth, Says OECD

U.S. tax cuts and government spending increases will likely deliver a boost to the global economy but that could be offset by an escalation of tensions over trade, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development said.

Cancer Panel Calls for Measures to Lower Drug Costs

A panel that advises the White House on cancer policy said urgent action is needed to curb a dramatic rise in the price of cancer drugs and recommended, which can cost more than $100,000 a year and mean thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket payments for many patients.

China's Super-Regulator Can't Kill Shadow Banking

Investors should celebrate a stronger banking and insurance regulator in China. The demise of Chinese shadow banking, however, remains greatly exaggerated.

Small-Business Optimism Index Rises in February

Optimism among U.S. small-business owners rose in February, according to a report Tuesday, as more owners say they are increasing capital outlays and raising compensation.

China Unveils Overhaul of Government Bureaucracy

China unveiled plans for overhauling its government bureaucracy, combining some financial, markets and business regulators, as part of President Xi Jinping's efforts to strengthen Communist Party control over levers of power.