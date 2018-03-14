News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Decline on Weakness in Tech, Financial Shares

U.S. stocks dropped Tuesday, fueled by declines in highflying technology and financial shares.

Tillerson Is Out as Secretary of State; Trump Taps Pompeo

President Trump fired Rex Tillerson as secretary of state on Tuesday, removing his top diplomat amid persistent disagreements on foreign policy and naming CIA Director Mike Pompeo to succeed him.

Trump Says He Is 'Very Strongly' Considering Kudlow to Replace Cohn

President Donald Trump said he is "very strongly" considering naming CNBC commentator Lawrence Kudlow to replace Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council.

Tax Revamp Drives Corporate Chiefs' Outlook to 15-Year High

Chief executives of America's largest companies raised their outlook for spending, hiring and sales to the highest level in 15 years after the U.S. tax overhaul. But tariffs are worrisome.

When the Fed Wishes for Inflation

Inflation is dead, at least for now, and that is making life more difficult for the Federal Reserve.

Subdued Inflation Data Ease Market-Volatility Worries

U.S. government-bond prices bounced Tuesday after closely watched data on consumer prices signaled inflation remains muted, easing concerns among investors that rising prices could spark a fresh wave of volatility in financial markets

Gasoline Prices Fall in Wake of EPA Deal With Bankrupt Refiner

Gasoline futures sank Tuesday on the back of a deal to ease a bankrupt refiner's obligation to buy credits to comply with environmental regulation.

Oil Prices Fall Amid Growing U.S. Output

Oil prices fell Tuesday as signs of rising U.S. oil production weighed on prices.

Canadian PM Trudeau: Will Work With U.S. on Tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is prepared to work with the U.S. to ensure that Canada doesn't become a conduit for cheaper steel imports from other countries.

Mediterranean Gas Bounty Suddenly Seems Within Big Oil's Reach

Big oil companies are moving into Mediterranean waters off Israel, Lebanon and Egypt after years of U.S. diplomacy helped ease a political logjam around giant Middle Eastern natural-gas discoveries.