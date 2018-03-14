News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Subdued Inflation Data Ease Market-Volatility Worries

U.S. government-bond prices bounced Tuesday after closely watched data on consumer prices signaled inflation remains muted, easing concerns among investors that rising prices could spark a fresh wave of volatility in financial markets.

Construction Cranes Spring Up Across Europe as Development Soars

Building cranes are appearing in greater numbers in some European cities than they have at any other time since the 2008 financial crisis, with commercial-property development being spurred by Europe's strengthening economy and investor appetite for real estate, according to experts attending Mipim, a conference known as the Davos of the real-estate industry.

Canadian PM Trudeau: Will Work With U.S. on Tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is prepared to work with the U.S. to ensure that Canada doesn't become a conduit for cheaper steel imports from other countries.

February Imports Soared at Los Angeles, Long Beach Ports

Surge ahead of Lunar New Year pause in Asia production has swelled U.S. freight distribution networks.

Gasoline Prices Fall in Wake of EPA Deal With Bankrupt Refiner

Gasoline futures sank Tuesday on the back of a deal to ease a bankrupt refiner's obligation to buy credits to comply with environmental regulation.

Mediterranean Gas Bounty Suddenly Seems Within Big Oil's Reach

Big oil companies are moving into Mediterranean waters off Israel, Lebanon and Egypt after years of U.S. diplomacy helped ease a political logjam around giant Middle Eastern natural-gas discoveries.

Bank of Canada's Poloz: Nafta Worries Already Hurting Investment

Some Canadian firms are holding back or channeling investments to their U.S. operations because of uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said.

Tax Revamp Drives Corporate Chiefs' Outlook to 15-Year High

Chief executives of America's largest companies raised their outlook for spending, hiring and sales to the highest level in 15 years after the U.S. tax overhaul. But tariffs are worrisome.

Trump Says He Is 'Very Strongly' Considering Kudlow to Replace Cohn

President Donald Trump said he is "very strongly" considering naming CNBC commentator Lawrence Kudlow to replace Gary Cohn as director of the National Economic Council.

When the Fed Wishes for Inflation

Inflation is dead, at least for now, and that is making life more difficult for the Federal Reserve.