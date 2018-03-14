Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/14/2018 | 04:16am CET
Global Stocks Fall Following Tillerson Firing

The global pullback in equity markets continued in Asia following the firing of U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson. 

 
China's Economy Grew Faster Than Expected in January and February

A wide range of Chinese economic data for the first two months of 2018 suggests the world's second-largest economy is on a stronger footing than expected. 

 
BOJ Minutes Show Continued Concern Over Policy Side Effects

Some Bank of Japan policy board members see the need to keep a close eye on the side effects of ultralow interest rates, as the bank continues with its current easing framework, according to minutes from the bank's January meeting. 

 
Subdued Inflation Data Ease Market-Volatility Worries

U.S. government-bond prices bounced Tuesday after closely watched data on consumer prices signaled inflation remains muted, easing concerns among investors that rising prices could spark a fresh wave of volatility in financial markets. 

 
Construction Cranes Spring Up Across Europe as Development Soars

Building cranes are appearing in greater numbers in some European cities than they have at any other time since the 2008 financial crisis, with commercial-property development being spurred by Europe's strengthening economy and investor appetite for real estate, according to experts attending Mipim, a conference known as the Davos of the real-estate industry. 

 
Canadian PM Trudeau: Will Work With U.S. on Tariffs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said his government is prepared to work with the U.S. to ensure that Canada doesn't become a conduit for cheaper steel imports from other countries. 

 
February Imports Soared at Los Angeles, Long Beach Ports

Surge ahead of Lunar New Year pause in Asia production has swelled U.S. freight distribution networks. 

 
Gasoline Prices Fall in Wake of EPA Deal With Bankrupt Refiner

Gasoline futures sank Tuesday on the back of a deal to ease a bankrupt refiner's obligation to buy credits to comply with environmental regulation. 

 
Mediterranean Gas Bounty Suddenly Seems Within Big Oil's Reach

Big oil companies are moving into Mediterranean waters off Israel, Lebanon and Egypt after years of U.S. diplomacy helped ease a political logjam around giant Middle Eastern natural-gas discoveries. 

 
Bank of Canada's Poloz: Nafta Worries Already Hurting Investment

Some Canadian firms are holding back or channeling investments to their U.S. operations because of uncertainty over the future of the North American Free Trade Agreement, Bank of Canada Gov. Stephen Poloz said.

