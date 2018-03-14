News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Producer Prices Rose 0.2% in February

A gauge of U.S. business prices rose in February, a sign of modest inflation pressure, as the producer-price index increased 0.2% in February from a month earlier.

U.S. Retail Sales Fall for Third Straight Month

Americans cut spending at retailers for the third consecutive month despite receiving bigger paychecks, a sign the economy lost a bit of momentum early this year.

Stocks Stabilize After Rocky Session

Stocks in Europe and the U.S. showed signs of stabilizing Wednesday after their worst session since the start of the month, supported by higher commodity prices and an upbeat outlook from the corporate sector.

Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

EU to Force Banks to Set Aside More Capital to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Union's executive arm unveiled a proposal that will force the region's banks to set aside more capital to deal with new loans that turn sour.

China's Economy Grows Faster Than Expected on Strong Demand for Exports

Industrial production, a rough proxy for economic growth, gained steam in the first two months of the year, but economists warned trade tensions with the U.S. threaten to derail that momentum.

Transport Shares Shine After Slow Start to 2018

Shares of airlines, railroads and truckers have caught up with the broader stock market after a slow start to the year, a relief to investors worried that poorly performing transport stocks often presage a broader market downturn.

Oil Nudges Up Ahead of U.S. Stocks Data

Oil prices edged higher ahead of the latest U.S. inventory data which is expected to show a rise in crude stocks, in line with seasonal trends.

Iceland's Central Bank Keeps Key Rate at 4.25%

Iceland's central bank left its key interest rate unchanged as economic growth in the North Atlantic nation is widely expected to ease further this year and in 2019.

Proposal Would Loosen Grip of FICO Score for Mortgages

Congress wants to accelerate a shake-up of one firm's dominance over the credit scores used to vet many U.S. mortgages. Lawmakers have floated a proposal requiring Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to consider credit scores beyond Fair Isaac Corp.'s FICO score.