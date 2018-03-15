Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 12:16am CET
U.S. Stocks Fall on Renewed Trade Worries

Shares of industrial and materials firms pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 lower for the third straight session Wednesday, as investors weighed new signs that protectionist trade policies could spread. 

 
Kudlow Accepts Post as White House Economic Adviser

Lawrence Kudlow, a conservative economic commentator whose career included jobs in the White House, Wall Street, and media, will become one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers. 

 
Rollback of Crisis-Era Banking Rules Clears Senate

Congress moved a step closer to relaxing the wave of crisis-era restrictions placed on the banking industry on Wednesday, with Senate approval of a bipartisan plan to ease rules for small and midsize banks. 

 
Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs. 

 
U.S. Allies Eye Tough-on-China Approach to Avoid Trump Tariffs

U.S. allies seeking exemptions from President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are showing signs of coalescing around a common appeal: a promise to join forces with the U.S. in addressing a metal glut emanating from China. 

 
Oil Prices Rise on Falling Fuel Inventory

Oil prices rose Wednesday, recovering from losses in earlier trading as a drop in fuel stockpiles outweighed larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories and relentlessly rising U.S. production. 

 
Tempers Flare in U.S.-EU Spat Over Clearinghouse Supervision

Tensions between the U.S. and European Union over the supervision of clearinghouses boiled over publicly on Wednesday, with top regulators trading barbs and recriminations at an industry conference. 

 
The Dark Underbelly of Europe's Financial System

The EU is vulnerable to organized crime and money-laundering, Simon Nixon writes. It has created a single market and single financial system, yet responsibility for policing that system lies squarely at the national level. 

 
What's the Biggest Trade on the New York Stock Exchange? The Last One

The NYSE operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., but much of the action has moved to the final moments, thanks to the growth of index funds and others that flock to the day's closing auction. 

 
Mutual Funds Win as SEC Proposes to Keep Lid on Liquidity Disclosures

Mutual funds would be spared from having to tell shareholders how they score the liquidity of their holdings, under a proposal the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.00% 24758.12 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7040.9809 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 7496.8108 Delayed Quote.9.52%
S&P 500 -0.57% 2749.48 Real-time Quote.4.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03/14#BAC2018 : Bitcoin is the gateway drug
AQ
03/14WAL MART STORES : Toys R Us's likely liquidation will have a ripple effect
AQ
03/14Blocked Broadcom deal may stunt Chinese Silicon Valley investment
RE
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03/14NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03/14Canada's Trudeau 'very optimistic' of NAFTA win for all three countries
RE
03/14U.S. Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
03/14U.S. Senate approves bill rewriting post-crisis bank rules
RE
03/14Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
03/14GARY COHN : Trump picks TV commentator Kudlow to succeed Cohn as economic adviser
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
2NYMEX HENRY-HUB GAS : AURIZON : Australia Regulator Raises Concerns Over Aurizon Asset Sale
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
4IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
5HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us preparing to close all U.S. stores - source

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.