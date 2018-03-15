News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Fall on Renewed Trade Worries

Shares of industrial and materials firms pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 lower for the third straight session Wednesday, as investors weighed new signs that protectionist trade policies could spread.

Kudlow Accepts Post as White House Economic Adviser

Lawrence Kudlow, a conservative economic commentator whose career included jobs in the White House, Wall Street, and media, will become one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers.

Rollback of Crisis-Era Banking Rules Clears Senate

Congress moved a step closer to relaxing the wave of crisis-era restrictions placed on the banking industry on Wednesday, with Senate approval of a bipartisan plan to ease rules for small and midsize banks.

Saudi Arabia Signals Commitment to Oil-Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia said it would continue limiting its crude-oil output, signaling the world's top oil exporter remained committed to production caps and underscoring a split with Iran's call for gradually lifting output curbs.

U.S. Allies Eye Tough-on-China Approach to Avoid Trump Tariffs

U.S. allies seeking exemptions from President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are showing signs of coalescing around a common appeal: a promise to join forces with the U.S. in addressing a metal glut emanating from China.

Oil Prices Rise on Falling Fuel Inventory

Oil prices rose Wednesday, recovering from losses in earlier trading as a drop in fuel stockpiles outweighed larger-than-anticipated increase in crude inventories and relentlessly rising U.S. production.

Tempers Flare in U.S.-EU Spat Over Clearinghouse Supervision

Tensions between the U.S. and European Union over the supervision of clearinghouses boiled over publicly on Wednesday, with top regulators trading barbs and recriminations at an industry conference.

The Dark Underbelly of Europe's Financial System

The EU is vulnerable to organized crime and money-laundering, Simon Nixon writes. It has created a single market and single financial system, yet responsibility for policing that system lies squarely at the national level.

What's the Biggest Trade on the New York Stock Exchange? The Last One

The NYSE operates between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m., but much of the action has moved to the final moments, thanks to the growth of index funds and others that flock to the day's closing auction.

Mutual Funds Win as SEC Proposes to Keep Lid on Liquidity Disclosures

Mutual funds would be spared from having to tell shareholders how they score the liquidity of their holdings, under a proposal the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday.