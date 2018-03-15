Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2018 | 02:16am CET
Rollback of Banking Rules Clears Senate

Congress moved a step closer to relaxing the wave of crisis-era restrictions placed on the banking industry on Wednesday, with Senate approval of a bipartisan plan to ease rules for small and midsize banks. 

 
The Dark Underbelly of Europe's Financial System

The EU is vulnerable to organized crime and money-laundering, Simon Nixon writes. It has created a single market and single financial system, yet responsibility for policing that system lies squarely at the national level. 

 
Tempers Flare in U.S.-EU Spat Over Clearinghouse Supervision

Tensions between the U.S. and European Union over the supervision of clearinghouses boiled over publicly on Wednesday, with top regulators trading barbs and recriminations at an industry conference. 

 
Analysts See 99 Billion-Cubic Feet Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect data to show that natural gas storage levels fell by 99.09 billion cubic feet, slightly more than usual for this time of year. 

 
Mutual Funds Win as SEC Proposes to Keep Lid on Liquidity Disclosures

Mutual funds would be spared from having to tell shareholders how they score the liquidity of their holdings, under a proposal the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday. 

 
Kudlow Accepts Post as White House Economic Adviser

Lawrence Kudlow, a conservative economic commentator whose career included jobs in the White House, Wall Street, and media, will become one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers. 

 
U.S. Allies Eye Tough-on-China Approach to Avoid Trump Tariffs

U.S. allies seeking exemptions from President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are showing signs of coalescing around a common appeal: a promise to join forces with the U.S. in addressing a metal glut emanating from China. 

 
Thousands of Investors Got Big Tax Breaks for Land-Rights Donations, IRS Finds

More than 15,000 investors have participated in certain tax deals involving charitable contributions of land rights, according to new IRS data that was given to lawmakers who are scrutinizing the practice, which is estimated to cost the government more than $1 billion in revenue annually. 

 
EU to Force Banks to Set Aside More Capital to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Union's executive arm unveiled a proposal that will force the region's banks to set aside more capital to deal with new loans that turn sour. 

 
U.S. Stocks Fall on Renewed Trade Worries

Shares of industrial and materials firms pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 lower for the third straight session Wednesday, as investors weighed new signs that protectionist trade policies could spread.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -1.00% 24758.12 Delayed Quote.1.16%
NASDAQ 100 -0.08% 7040.9809 Delayed Quote.11.49%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.19% 7496.8108 Delayed Quote.9.52%
S&P 500 -0.57% 2749.48 Real-time Quote.4.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:52aOil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply looms later in 2018
RE
02:29aSQUIRE MINING : Signs Letter Agreement to Develop Next Generation 10nm ASIC Chips for Cryptocurrency Mining
AQ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02:09aDollar slips vs yen on worries over global trade tensions
RE
02:02aBank of Korea chief says no automatic policy tightening in second term
RE
01:47aU.S. pressing China to cut trade surplus by $100 billion - White House
RE
12:33a#BAC2018 : Bitcoin is the gateway drug
AQ
12:31aWAL MART STORES : Toys R Us's likely liquidation will have a ripple effect
AQ
12:23aBlocked Broadcom deal may stunt Chinese Silicon Valley investment
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices stable on healthy demand, but oversupply looms later in 2018
2CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED : Canadian Natural Resources Limited Announces Intention to Institute a Nor..
3WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Reorganizes to Focus on Streaming -- 3rd Update
4IHI CORP : GE starts flight trials for world's largest jet engine
5HASBRO : Toys 'R' Us plans to close all U.S. stores; 33,000 jobs at risk

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.