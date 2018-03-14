Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/14/2018 | 11:16pm EDT
Global Markets Slip as Trade Tensions Linger

Asia-Pacific stocks fell early Thursday, following drops in major U.S. benchmarks, as investors weigh the likely impact of global trade tensions. 

 
Rollback of Banking Rules Clears Senate

Congress moved a step closer to relaxing the wave of crisis-era restrictions placed on the banking industry on Wednesday, with Senate approval of a bipartisan plan to ease rules for small and midsize banks. 

 
The Dark Underbelly of Europe's Financial System

The EU is vulnerable to organized crime and money-laundering, Simon Nixon writes. It has created a single market and single financial system, yet responsibility for policing that system lies squarely at the national level. 

 
Tempers Flare in U.S.-EU Spat Over Clearinghouse Supervision

Tensions between the U.S. and European Union over the supervision of clearinghouses boiled over publicly on Wednesday, with top regulators trading barbs and recriminations at an industry conference. 

 
Analysts See 99 Billion-Cubic Feet Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect data to show that natural gas storage levels fell by 99.09 billion cubic feet, slightly more than usual for this time of year. 

 
Mutual Funds Win as SEC Proposes to Keep Lid on Liquidity Disclosures

Mutual funds would be spared from having to tell shareholders how they score the liquidity of their holdings, under a proposal the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday. 

 
Kudlow Accepts Post as White House Economic Adviser

Lawrence Kudlow, a conservative economic commentator whose career included jobs in the White House, Wall Street, and media, will become one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers. 

 
U.S. Allies Eye Tough-on-China Approach to Avoid Trump Tariffs

U.S. allies seeking exemptions from President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs are showing signs of coalescing around a common appeal: a promise to join forces with the U.S. in addressing a metal glut emanating from China. 

 
Thousands of Investors Got Big Tax Breaks for Land-Rights Donations, IRS Finds

More than 15,000 investors have participated in certain tax deals involving charitable contributions of land rights, according to new IRS data that was given to lawmakers who are scrutinizing the practice, which is estimated to cost the government more than $1 billion in revenue annually. 

 
EU to Force Banks to Set Aside More Capital to Tackle Bad Loans

The European Union's executive arm unveiled a proposal that will force the region's banks to set aside more capital to deal with new loans that turn sour.

