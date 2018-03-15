Log in
News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

03/15/2018 | 10:16am CET
The Dark Underbelly of Europe's Financial System

The EU is vulnerable to organized crime and money-laundering, Simon Nixon writes. It has created a single market and single financial system, yet responsibility for policing that system lies squarely at the national level. 

 
Bank of France Raises Growth Forecasts

The Bank of France raised its growth and inflation forecasts, saying it expects a strong rebound in French exports this year, combined with expansions in business investment and consumer spending. 

 
Talking Markets: Yen is More Than Just a Safe Haven

The Japanese yen, often seen as a safe-haven investment during geo-political tensions, has the potential to rise even if investors become less risk-averse, analysts say. 

 
Bitcoin Prices Slide Further

Bitcoin's price tumbled to its lowest level in more than a month during Asian trading Thursday, as a broad cryptocurrencies rout continued. 

 
Stocks Bounce Back From Trade-Tension Declines

Stocks in Europe and several Asia-Pacific markets bounced back, following declines in the U.S. Wednesday driven by concerns about U.S. tariff policy. 

 
Rollback of Banking Rules Clears Senate

Congress moved a step closer to relaxing the wave of crisis-era restrictions placed on the banking industry on Wednesday, with Senate approval of a bipartisan plan to ease rules for small and midsize banks. 

 
Tempers Flare in U.S.-EU Spat Over Clearinghouse Supervision

Tensions between the U.S. and European Union over the supervision of clearinghouses boiled over publicly on Wednesday, with top regulators trading barbs and recriminations at an industry conference. 

 
Analysts See 99 Billion-Cubic Feet Draw From U.S. Natural-Gas Inventories

Analysts expect data to show that natural gas storage levels fell by 99.09 billion cubic feet, slightly more than usual for this time of year. 

 
Mutual Funds Win as SEC Proposes to Keep Lid on Liquidity Disclosures

Mutual funds would be spared from having to tell shareholders how they score the liquidity of their holdings, under a proposal the Securities and Exchange Commission approved Wednesday. 

 
Kudlow Accepts Post as White House Economic Adviser

Lawrence Kudlow, a conservative economic commentator whose career included jobs in the White House, Wall Street, and media, will become one of President Donald Trump's top economic advisers.

