News Highlights: Top Global Markets News of the Day

Economists See Steeper Fed Rate Path, Stronger Inflation

Economists nudged higher their forecasts for how much the Federal Reserve will raise short-term interest rates this year to keep inflation under control as the economy strengthens.

U.S. Sanctions Russians for Interference in Elections

The Trump administration announced new sanctions against Russians for interference in U.S. elections. The new measures also target Russians for cyberattacks.

Trump Takes Aim at Next Tariff Target: China

The Trump administration is putting together a package of anti-China measures, including tariffs on at least an annual $30 billion of Chinese imports, to pressure Beijing to end requirements that U.S. companies transfer technology to Chinese firms.

Philadelphia Fed Report Says Manufacturing Expands at Slower Rate

Manufacturing activity across the mid-Atlantic slowed its growth race in March, the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said in a report Thursday.

U.S. Stocks Little Changed

Stocks bounced along the flatline Thursday, putting the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 at risk of a fourth consecutive session of losses.

Economists Worry a Trade War Could Derail U.S. Growth

Economists estimate President Trump's steel and aluminum tariffs will reduce U.S. employment only modestly, but increasingly worry that foreign-trade disputes could escalate and damage the U.S. economy.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fell Last Week

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell last week, signaling continued health in the labor market.

New York Manufacturers Report Improved Conditions in March

New York manufacturers reported business activity improved robustly in March as new orders and shipments increased.

ECB Sets Nonbinding Guidance on Banks' Souring Loans

The European Central Bank laid out a nonbinding approach to how banks should handle new souring loans after a previous attempt to set the rules caused a wave of criticism from legislators and politicians.

Nobody's Trading 10-Year Japanese Government Bonds

Trading volume in Japan's benchmark 10-year government bond has been slowing even as caution has increased in global markets since the start of February, with no exchange trading of the debt on Tuesday.