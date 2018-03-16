News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Mueller Subpoenas Trump Organization in Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seeking documents from the Trump Organization related to his probe into whether associates of Donald Trump colluded with Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Merkel to Throw Cold Water on Macron's Plans to Overhaul European Union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push back on French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious plans to overhaul the European Union at a meeting in Paris on Friday.

House Lawmakers Vow Not to 'Rubber Stamp' Senate Bank Bill

House Republicans pushed to leave their mark on a bipartisan overhaul of the banking sector approved this week by the Senate, a move that could slow momentum for the legislation in Congress.

Surplus or Deficit? Trump Quarrels With Canada Over Trade Numbers

The Trump administration is fighting a war of numbers with Canada, further escalating economic tensions with one of the biggest U.S. trading partners.

King Dollar Is Really Just a Grand Duke

Strong-dollar advocates are on the march in the Trump White House. But the president's policies could almost be designed to weaken the greenback.

U.S. Sanctions Russia for Interference in Elections

The Trump administration issued for the first time sanctions against Russia for meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential election and for cyberattacks, targeting the Kremlin's intelligence agencies and individuals indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for their role in election interference.

Trump Takes Aim at Next Tariff Target: China

The Trump administration is putting together a package of anti-China measures, including tariffs on at least an annual $30 billion of Chinese imports, to pressure Beijing to end requirements that U.S. companies transfer technology to Chinese firms.

Why Puerto Rico Is Proving to Be 2018's Top Bond Investment

Debt from Puerto Rico is the top-performing bond investment of 2018, reflecting an unexpected improvement in the island's economy and budding hopes for a settlement with creditors to resolve its continuing bankruptcy.

In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Chains like Dollar General have thrived as the go-to stores for America's left-behind communities. Last year a lot of investors preferred rival Dollar Tree, but the scale is tipping back again.

Brokers Will Have to Reveal More to Investors Under Coming SEC Rule

The SEC is close to proposing a rule requiring new disclosures on financial advice, its own version of the Labor Department's "fiduciary rule."