News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Stocks Down After Seesaw Trading Week

Many Asia-Pacific stocks were down modestly midday Friday, with markets getting little direction from European and U.S. activity overnight after what has been a choppy trading week.

Mueller Subpoenas Trump Organization in Russia Probe

Special Counsel Robert Mueller is seeking documents from the Trump Organization related to his probe into whether associates of Donald Trump colluded with Russia's efforts to interfere in the 2016 election.

Merkel to Throw Cold Water on Macron's Plans to Overhaul European Union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push back on French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious plans to overhaul the European Union at a meeting in Paris on Friday.

House Lawmakers Vow Not to 'Rubber Stamp' Senate Bank Bill

House Republicans pushed to leave their mark on a bipartisan overhaul of the banking sector approved this week by the Senate, a move that could slow momentum for the legislation in Congress.

Fiduciary Rule Dealt Blow by Circuit Court Ruling

A U.S. circuit court struck down the Labor Department's fiduciary rule, dealing a blow to the retirement-savings regulation that has been in partial effect since June.

Surplus or Deficit? Trump Quarrels With Canada Over Trade Numbers

The Trump administration is fighting a war of numbers with Canada, further escalating economic tensions with one of the biggest U.S. trading partners.

In Battle of the Discounters, Dollar General Gains an Edge

Chains like Dollar General have thrived as the go-to stores for America's left-behind communities. Last year a lot of investors preferred rival Dollar Tree, but the scale is tipping back again.

King Dollar Is Really Just a Grand Duke

Strong-dollar advocates are on the march in the Trump White House. But the president's policies could almost be designed to weaken the greenback.

Brokers Will Have to Reveal More to Investors Under Coming SEC Rule

The SEC is close to proposing a rule requiring new disclosures on financial advice, its own version of the Labor Department's "fiduciary rule."

Billions of Dollars Pour Into Tech Funds, Powering Stock-Market Gains

Investors are increasing their bets on shares of technology companies, renewing concerns that the market is becoming too dependent on a few big stocks to power its gains.