News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Shares Pause Amid Political Drama

European stocks opened largely flat after a week marked by political drama, with discussions about new U.S. trade policies still dominating markets.

Russia Set to Retaliate Against U.S. With More Sanctions

Russia plans to expand its blacklist of Americans in retribution for new U.S. sanctions and could take additional steps to escalate a growing standoff between Russia and the West, a top Russian diplomat said.

Merkel to Throw Cold Water on Macron's Plans to Overhaul European Union

German Chancellor Angela Merkel will push back on French President Emmanuel Macron's ambitious plans to overhaul the European Union at a meeting in Paris on Friday.

Japan's Parliament Approves Reappointment of BOJ's Kuroda

The reappointment of Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda was effectively confirmed Friday after Japan's parliament approved his nomination for a second term along with two new deputies.

House Lawmakers Vow Not to 'Rubber Stamp' Senate Bank Bill

House Republicans pushed to leave their mark on a bipartisan overhaul of the banking sector approved this week by the Senate, a move that could slow momentum for the legislation in Congress.

Fiduciary Rule Dealt Blow by Circuit Court Ruling

A U.S. circuit court struck down the Labor Department's fiduciary rule, dealing a blow to the retirement-savings regulation that has been in partial effect since June.

Surplus or Deficit? Trump Quarrels With Canada Over Trade Numbers

The Trump administration is fighting a war of numbers with Canada, further escalating economic tensions with one of the biggest U.S. trading partners.

King Dollar Is Really Just a Grand Duke

Strong-dollar advocates are on the march in the Trump White House. But the president's policies could almost be designed to weaken the greenback.

Brokers Will Have to Reveal More to Investors Under Coming SEC Rule

The SEC is close to proposing a rule requiring new disclosures on financial advice, its own version of the Labor Department's "fiduciary rule."

Billions of Dollars Pour Into Tech Funds, Powering Stock-Market Gains

Investors are increasing their bets on shares of technology companies, renewing concerns that the market is becoming too dependent on a few big stocks to power its gains.