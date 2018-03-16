News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Log in
03/16/2018 | 08:16pm CET
Donald Trump and John Kelly Reach Truce

President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly have settled on a truce, at least temporarily, as the latest round of staff tumult continues to ripple through the West Wing. 

 
Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves to Buy Stake in Talent Agency

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is moving to buy a stake in Endeavor, the world's largest talent agency, Saudi officials said, as the kingdom builds an entertainment industry with a once-unthinkable partner: Hollywood. 

 
U.S. Stocks Rise but Headed for Weekly Losses

U.S. stocks edged higher but headed for weekly losses, after a shaky stretch of trading that renewed investors' fears over the course of trade policy. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 14-Year High

U.S. consumers' confidence reached a 14-year high this month, as lower-income households reported feeling more optimistic about the economy. 

 
U.S. Factories Ramped Up Production in February

Industrial output jumped in February as American factories ramped up production, signaling healthy momentum in a key sector of the U.S. economy. 

 
Housing Starts Tumble

U.S. housing starts declined in February, returning to a long-term trend of modest improvement in single-family construction and a slowdown in apartment building. 

 
Oil Futures Waver on Concerns Over Supply, Demand

Oil futures bounced between gains and losses, with investors continuing to weigh a fall in production from OPEC and an anticipated increase in demand for crude on one side, and an approaching surge in U.S. shale output on the other. 

 
World's Largest Economies Can't Agree on How to Tax Digital Companies

The U.S., Europe and other countries are split on how to tax digital businesses, threatening a rush to impose unilateral charges at a time of rising tensions between the major economies. 

 
New York Fed Narrows Its Search for Successor to William Dudley

Officials at the New York Fed said they are getting closer to selecting a successor to replace the bank's current president, William Dudley, who plans to retire this summer. 

 
U.S. Oil-Rig Count Rose by 4 in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. rose by 4 this week, to 800, Baker Hughes reported.

