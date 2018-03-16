News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

U.S. Stocks Rise but Post Weekly Losses

U.S. stocks bounced Friday but notched weekly losses, after a shaky stretch of trading renewed many investors' fears over the course of trade policy.

Donald Trump and John Kelly Reach Truce

President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly have settled on a truce, at least temporarily, as the latest round of staff tumult continues to ripple through the West Wing.

Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves to Buy Stake in Talent Agency

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is moving to buy a stake in Endeavor, the world's largest talent agency, Saudi officials said, as the kingdom builds an entertainment industry with a once-unthinkable partner: Hollywood.

U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 14-Year High

U.S. consumers' confidence reached a 14-year high this month, as lower-income households reported feeling more optimistic about the economy.

Housing Starts Tumble

U.S. housing starts declined in February, returning to a long-term trend of modest improvement in single-family construction and a slowdown in apartment building.

Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil

An obscure clause about "change-of-control" in a bond document is adding to Wynn Resorts's headaches and forcing the casino company to raise its offer to bondholders.

Profitable Plans Afoot to Carve Rump of Yahoo

The $76 billion Alibaba stake owned by the rump of Yahoo could finally be unwound. Recent corporate tax cuts may end up being the catalyst to close one of the hedge-fund industry's highest-profile trades.

World's Largest Economies Can't Agree on How to Tax Digital Companies

The U.S., Europe and other countries are split on how to tax digital businesses, threatening a rush to impose unilateral charges at a time of rising tensions between the major economies.

New York Fed Narrows Its Search for Successor to William Dudley

Officials at the New York Fed said they are getting closer to selecting a successor to replace the bank's current president, William Dudley, who plans to retire this summer.

Is America Running Out of Unemployed People to Fill Jobs?

The number of job openings in the U.S. has touched another record high while the number of Americans readily available to fill those roles trends lower, according to Labor Department data released Friday.