Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/16/2018 | 10:16pm CET
U.S. Stocks Rise but Post Weekly Losses

U.S. stocks bounced Friday but notched weekly losses, after a shaky stretch of trading renewed many investors' fears over the course of trade policy. 

 
Donald Trump and John Kelly Reach Truce

President Donald Trump and White House chief of staff John Kelly have settled on a truce, at least temporarily, as the latest round of staff tumult continues to ripple through the West Wing. 

 
Saudi Sovereign-Wealth Fund Moves to Buy Stake in Talent Agency

Saudi Arabia's sovereign-wealth fund is moving to buy a stake in Endeavor, the world's largest talent agency, Saudi officials said, as the kingdom builds an entertainment industry with a once-unthinkable partner: Hollywood. 

 
U.S. Consumer Confidence Hits 14-Year High

U.S. consumers' confidence reached a 14-year high this month, as lower-income households reported feeling more optimistic about the economy. 

 
Housing Starts Tumble

U.S. housing starts declined in February, returning to a long-term trend of modest improvement in single-family construction and a slowdown in apartment building. 

 
Wynn Bondholders Poised to Benefit From Turmoil

An obscure clause about "change-of-control" in a bond document is adding to Wynn Resorts's headaches and forcing the casino company to raise its offer to bondholders. 

 
Profitable Plans Afoot to Carve Rump of Yahoo

The $76 billion Alibaba stake owned by the rump of Yahoo could finally be unwound. Recent corporate tax cuts may end up being the catalyst to close one of the hedge-fund industry's highest-profile trades. 

 
World's Largest Economies Can't Agree on How to Tax Digital Companies

The U.S., Europe and other countries are split on how to tax digital businesses, threatening a rush to impose unilateral charges at a time of rising tensions between the major economies. 

 
New York Fed Narrows Its Search for Successor to William Dudley

Officials at the New York Fed said they are getting closer to selecting a successor to replace the bank's current president, William Dudley, who plans to retire this summer. 

 
Is America Running Out of Unemployed People to Fill Jobs?

The number of job openings in the U.S. has touched another record high while the number of Americans readily available to fill those roles trends lower, according to Labor Department data released Friday.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10:15pBOND REPORT : 10-year Treasury Yield Posts Largest Weekly Drop In More Than 2 Months
DJ
09:43pTech Flat on Political, Economic Nerves - Tech Roundup
DJ
09:40pC Diff Foundation Presents Award to CutisPharma in Recognition of Contribution to C. diff. Community
SE
09:40pTelecoms Up on Defensive Bias - Telecoms Roundup
DJ
09:36pTSX climbs as oil prices push energy shares higher
RE
09:36pUtilities Up as Treasury Yields Hold Near Lows - Utilities Roundup
DJ
09:33pHealth Care Up As Dealmaking Continues - Health Care Roundup
DJ
09:29pFinancials Up After Ruling on Fiduciary Rule -- Financials Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LTD : CK HUTCHISON : Hong Kong Billionaire Li Ka-shing to Retire as Chairman of His Empi..
2CME GROUP : CME Eyes Expansion With Takeover Approach to NEX Group -- 2nd Update
3SIEMENS : SIEMENS : Healthineers Shares Rise on Market Debut
4FRAPORT : Lufthansa, Ryanair to drive Frankfurt airport passenger growth this year
5CENTURYLINK : CENTURYLINK : says it provided correct address to dispatch in fatal Clinton 911 call

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.