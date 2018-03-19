News Highlights : Top Global Markets News of the Day

Global Markets Fall as Trade Tensions Rise, Fed Meeting Looms

Global stocks fell Monday as investors weighed the risks of escalating trade tensions and anticipated Jerome Powell's first policy meeting at the helm of the Federal Reserve later this week.

EU Agrees on Brexit Transition Terms but Ireland Issue Remains

The European Union has agreed on the broad terms of Britain's two-year transition deal after leaving the bloc in March 2019, according to an EU official familiar with the discussions, but Ireland remains "an issue."

Why Global Markets Are Still Far From Normal

The world has felt more normal in recent months, in economic terms at least, but things are still far from settled. The widening gap in a key bond trade is one piece of evidence, which also highlights the puzzle of the weaker dollar.

Market Panic Measure Hits Eurozone Crisis Heights-But Alarms Aren't Ringing

In short-term lending markets, a key measure of distress is at its highest level since the eurozone debt crisis. But there's no sign of panic.

Higher Deposit Rates May Finally Be Coming to Your Bank Account

The Federal Reserve has raised short-term rates five times since late 2015, but banks largely stood pat on deposit rates for rank-and-file customers. Now, with the Fed expected to lift rates again this week, there are signs this could change.

Bitcoin's Rise and Fall Looks Just Like Dot-Com's Boom and Bust...Kind of

Their sharp rallies and subsequent tumbles closely mirroring one another. Should these similar trajectories continue, it would suggest even more downside ahead for the cryptocurrency.

Eurozone Exports Slide

The eurozone's exports of goods to the rest of the world fell in January, which may be a sign that the euro's appreciation against the U.S. dollar and other currencies may finally be weakening economic growth.

Oil Holds On to Risk-Driven Gains

Oil prices edged down, even as crude largely held on to gains following a late-day surge Friday.

Putin's Victory Magnifies Deep Divide in Russia's Political Landscape

Russian President Vladimir Putin's victory in Sunday's presidential election has left deep divisions in an opposition movement that had been buoyed in recent months by countrywide protests, but that failed to translate its momentum into a broad political movement.

Cronyism Allegations Chip Away at Support for Japan's Abe

Public support for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plunged, opinion polls showed, as resurgent cronyism allegations threaten to make him a lame duck ahead of a party leadership election.